JNU Students Confront Delhi Police

“You have to serve the public. It’s your duty.” The students’ union convener of JNU confronted a senior Delhi police officer after masked men attacked the campus on Sunday night.

01/07/2020 5:01 AM
  • 27.1k
  • 212

202 comments

  • Indra K.
    27 minutes

    Most of time these lal chaddi gang are out on street with daphli and dholak chanting murdabad slogan. When they get time to study ???Why are out gov spending money in these idiots??

  • Alfred H.
    28 minutes

    It's ok... Sab police training leke thodi na officer bantey hai... Delhi mein toh paise dey ke police ban na padta hai... Tab jakey yeh police bantey hai... Fir politicians ki jutti chaat chaat kar promotion lete hai....

  • Indra K.
    30 minutes

    These lalchaddi goons are trying to intimidate police.When police will enter the campus to protect the law and order they will question their credibility and when police does not interfere they will again question them. These lal chaddi gang is confused what to do??

  • Pranay S.
    an hour

    same assholes who were hitting the police are now asking for police to help them..LLL

  • Arun B.
    an hour

    How can she interfere in police business? What authority does she have?

  • Rakesh C.
    an hour

    Leftist gangs r putting women upfront knowing fully well that cops would not lathicharge... look qt the arrogance of these commies....

  • Prashanth K.
    an hour

    She is the bullshit student of the university ! Look at her, how she is talking to our police ... they are in the campus to protect the students .. and here after they get these kind of shitty words from shitty persons in return ..!

  • Tanuj V.
    an hour

    Kya ye apne ghar per bhi isi trah se baat karti he

  • Pratik S.
    an hour

    Bc ye log sachi padhi kar rahey hai kya...meney sunna tha phd mey time nahi milta

  • Sandeep J.
    an hour

    Lawdi

  • Ashish R.
    an hour

    Wow brave girl

  • Anand M.
    an hour

    Tum kisi srvent ho

  • Babu B.
    an hour

    Isko v famous hona hai bc 😁😁🖕🖕

  • Kangresa P.
    an hour

    You should understand that you are a student

  • Kangresa P.
    an hour

    Dont argue

  • Vishal B.
    2 hours

    Madam get married, maybe you just need a husband, I joke I joke if already married.. I wonder how your husband would react to your arguments! I kid I kid! 😆

  • Mahendara B.
    2 hours

    Will Brut show anything in supporting to Indian government?

  • Subhrajyoti K.
    2 hours

    How dare you! *Greta thunberg

  • Krishna Y.
    2 hours

    Kuch din phelay tak puch rahay thee ki college me q ghuse or ajj puch rahay hai q nahi ghuse n

  • Madhukar S.
    2 hours

    He should have detained them for not cooperating to do their duties... She is intimidating police which is against the law