Joe Biden Still Thinks He's Right

If you thought the American pullout from Kabul was botched, there is one guy in Washington who thinks otherwise...

02/09/2021 3:42 PM
79 comments

  • Amarendra K.
    11 hours

    In a way Biden is right. He has to take care of American interest first. You can't save a community or a country who is so radicalized and medieval in nature. Most of these people are celebrating Taliban's victory. The only question is whether Taliban ruling Afganistan is really in the interest of the USA and the civilised world. Afghanistan and Pakistan are going to be the terror hub .Russia and China are themselves rogue countries ,so USA, India and other democracies have to jointly think about this danger to the mankind.

  • Mojib C.
    12 hours

    Go mutra drinkers Indian media lost their sense, delivering lunatic garbage each day after the Afghan Islamic nation regain their independence ! The slap on I n d I a n Hindutva reminds us the glorious past. Within couple of years Afghan lions will march towards Delhi as was done by Ahmad Shah Abdali, Sultan Mahmud , Sultan Ghori !

  • Udayan S.
    20 hours

    The decision to pull out of Afghanistan was made by Trump at Qatar in 2020. Biden followed it up. Why are we blaming Biden?

  • Pinaki G.
    a day

  • Debaprosad C.
    a day

    Biden simply ditched the Afghans to the eternal shame of the US.But this is nothing unusual of that shameless country which has never won a war ever since the WWII. It pokes it's dirty nose everywhere only to create troubles and when it becomes too much hot it shamelessly ditches it's local friends and turns tail. Just see what that Biden is now doing --- just continuing to defend his shameless escape. Fie on the yanks !!!

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

  • Duca G.
    2 days

  • Sherry S.
    2 days

    Its every individuals responsibility to be a part of their country and they cannot keep depending on US or any other nation for that matter. They need to stand up for their right. Us did the best they could n nothing more should be expected of them.

  • Sriramulu
    2 days

    Good for nothing wasted 20 years

  • Noel E.
    2 days

    Now, Taliban is having a parade with our equipment and weapons, I'm a veteran and I freaking furious mad with this administration.

  • David C.
    2 days

    You can't stop a suicide bomber. Didn't Iraq teach anything. More soldiers meant more deaths. There were no deaths inside the crowded airport. The bomb was outside.

  • Rohitash S.
    2 days

    It sounds like the Afghan government was never there

  • Wahab C.
    2 days

    An embrassment to all US citizens with any intelligence, pride, common sense and dignity.

  • Rajkumar S.
    2 days

  • Eva M.
    2 days

    Idiot. He ENDED IT WRONG!!!

  • Kirk O.
    3 days

  • Gurpreet S.
    3 days

    Now a Government of Shepherds is about to run a literate and forward population. Job done America. 👍 Operation Enduring Freedom over.

  • Ahmad A.
    3 days

  • Jerome J.
    3 days

    It's time to end your presidency you piece of s***

  • Aisha A.
    3 days

