Journalist Accuses Kashmir’s Cyber Police Of Assault

“He abused my mother, my sister and he threatened to book me under various sections of Indian law.” Kashmiri journalist Auqib Javeed says he was punished by the police for doing his job.

10/10/2020 8:27 AM
26 comments

  • Pankaj B.
    4 days

    India me rahake anti India kaam karoge to peetoge hi

  • Mettar K.
    4 days

    Seriously doubted Brut India funded by Islamic terrorists group ?

  • Adil A.
    4 days

    War with India till victory.. Kashmir will become independent....

  • Yaqoob B.
    5 days

    Threatening, abusing, booking under various laws, torturing and even killing won't silence the truthful voices...!! Only Kashmiris know how difficult is to raise voice and to fight for their rights in Kashmir....!!

  • கிருஷ்ணன் க.
    5 days

  • Suvigya S.
    5 days

    Madharchod brut india..pujaari ko zinda jala diya hai to ab q nhi kuch bol rha uske bare mein

  • Balaji C.
    5 days

    Brut shows only stories which support counter society....

  • Rahul J.
    5 days

    Where is the other side of the story

  • Rahul J.
    5 days

    Aap Bhi 1st post k nakshe kadam par chal nikle....

  • Santosh S.
    5 days

    Journalist were dead in Kashmir pundit case

  • Nitin B.
    5 days

    Joker. His ilk actually did the same to helpless people in the genocide they orchestrated.

  • Naveed X.
    5 days

    Justice for Dalits community in.india Free Dalitistan https://www.facebook.com/104808394520816/posts/169358514732470/

  • Krishnaprasad Y.
    6 days

    Every indian knows what job these people were doing. This Brut is anti India news channel.

  • Kanwal P.
    6 days

    REAL FACE OF DEMOCRACY 😡

  • Chandra S.
    6 days

    Brut is a shit

  • Gogoi B.
    6 days

    "Was punished for doing my job" biggest catch in this line.

  • Muhammed S.
    6 days

    what can you expect from Indian illegal occupation in J&K

  • Ujjwal C.
    6 days

    These people are jihads in the face of journalism. People should not acknowledge one sided story

  • Maqsud U.
    6 days

    Dictatorship of fascist regime

  • Ibrahim U.
    6 days

    😶😶😶

