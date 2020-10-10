back
Journalist Accuses Kashmir’s Cyber Police Of Assault
“He abused my mother, my sister and he threatened to book me under various sections of Indian law.” Kashmiri journalist Auqib Javeed says he was punished by the police for doing his job.
10/10/2020 8:27 AM
26 comments
Pankaj B.4 days
India me rahake anti India kaam karoge to peetoge hi
Mettar K.4 days
Seriously doubted Brut India funded by Islamic terrorists group ?
Adil A.4 days
War with India till victory.. Kashmir will become independent....
Yaqoob B.5 days
Threatening, abusing, booking under various laws, torturing and even killing won't silence the truthful voices...!! Only Kashmiris know how difficult is to raise voice and to fight for their rights in Kashmir....!!
கிருஷ்ணன் க.5 days
Suvigya S.5 days
Madharchod brut india..pujaari ko zinda jala diya hai to ab q nhi kuch bol rha uske bare mein
Balaji C.5 days
Brut shows only stories which support counter society....
Rahul J.5 days
Where is the other side of the story
Rahul J.5 days
Aap Bhi 1st post k nakshe kadam par chal nikle....
Santosh S.5 days
Journalist were dead in Kashmir pundit case
Nitin B.5 days
Joker. His ilk actually did the same to helpless people in the genocide they orchestrated.
Naveed X.5 days
Justice for Dalits community in.india Free Dalitistan https://www.facebook.com/104808394520816/posts/169358514732470/
Krishnaprasad Y.6 days
Every indian knows what job these people were doing. This Brut is anti India news channel.
Kanwal P.6 days
REAL FACE OF DEMOCRACY 😡
Chandra S.6 days
Brut is a shit
Gogoi B.6 days
"Was punished for doing my job" biggest catch in this line.
Muhammed S.6 days
what can you expect from Indian illegal occupation in J&K
Ujjwal C.6 days
These people are jihads in the face of journalism. People should not acknowledge one sided story
Maqsud U.6 days
Dictatorship of fascist regime
Ibrahim U.6 days
😶😶😶