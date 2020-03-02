Journalist Assaulted, Forced To Drop Pants

Why India Needs Police Reform
UK Parliament Heated Debates On Delhi Riots
Mamata Banerjee's Speech On Bangla Refugees
Trump Boasts About Ahmedabad Adulation In US Speech
Anurag Thakur Denies Inflammatory Speech
Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home
The loose govt , putting india towards civil war, if muslims too open their paints and starts beating them, then what will be happened
RSS is a terrorist group. Cow shits
HINDU AUR MUSLIM GARIB LOG MILKAR RAHENA CHAHTE HAI KAPIL MISHRA RSS KE LOG YE SOB KARRE
झूठ
Kutta kaminey haramkor modi and his monsters
साला जूथ बोल रहा है
https://www.facebook.com/877663845631543/posts/2936368396427734/?vh=e&d=n
He is a bastard and Brut is a islamic jihadi media house
acha karna thek naheha
Notanki sala....
But, the Hindu Pa nd its elwhise I don't kbow
गेलचोदो
Burt is anti national
U know what Burt India is mothrfckr page channl
So these "peaceful" hindu extremists have become just like Taliban and Isis that they are supposedly against. Classic
Brut india u have really mastered the art of fear mongering and fake journalism.......everybody knows who were doing it .....the people of peaceful religion.....the mentality that had killed many in the world for their religious goals. What a motherfucker u are?
Real indians recognize u by ur penis..hats off indians
Zulm India main musalmano pay..
Feku sale
💐💐
Muslims are more brutal in these riots
2167 comments
Khan M.4 hours
The loose govt , putting india towards civil war, if muslims too open their paints and starts beating them, then what will be happened
Francis G.6 hours
RSS is a terrorist group. Cow shits
Abdul R.6 hours
HINDU AUR MUSLIM GARIB LOG MILKAR RAHENA CHAHTE HAI KAPIL MISHRA RSS KE LOG YE SOB KARRE
Genaram P.8 hours
झूठ
Sharmin A.8 hours
Kutta kaminey haramkor modi and his monsters
Surjeet S.8 hours
साला जूथ बोल रहा है
Amit S.9 hours
https://www.facebook.com/877663845631543/posts/2936368396427734/?vh=e&d=n He is a bastard and Brut is a islamic jihadi media house
Naoba A.9 hours
acha karna thek naheha
Naveen B.9 hours
Notanki sala....
Kuldeep R.10 hours
But, the Hindu Pa nd its elwhise I don't kbow
Nerpat S.10 hours
गेलचोदो
PrasanJit D.10 hours
Burt is anti national
PrasanJit D.10 hours
U know what Burt India is mothrfckr page channl
Zain K.10 hours
So these "peaceful" hindu extremists have become just like Taliban and Isis that they are supposedly against. Classic
Aman K.11 hours
Brut india u have really mastered the art of fear mongering and fake journalism.......everybody knows who were doing it .....the people of peaceful religion.....the mentality that had killed many in the world for their religious goals. What a motherfucker u are?
Shahbaz A.12 hours
Real indians recognize u by ur penis..hats off indians
Adnan A.12 hours
Zulm India main musalmano pay..
Suraj A.13 hours
Feku sale
Akif A.13 hours
💐💐
Zin X.13 hours
Muslims are more brutal in these riots