Journalist Of The Year: Danish Siddiqui

"The loss of my soulmate.. the father of our two young children." Her award-winning photo journalist husband died on duty. This is what Danish Siddiqui's wife told the Mumbai Press Club while accepting a special posthumous honour. 🎥: Mumbai Press Club & Redink Awards

04/01/2022 11:54 AMupdated: 04/01/2022 11:43 PM
  • 87.4K
  • 45

44 comments

  • Annuradha A.
    3 days

    So sad

  • Adv R.
    3 days

    has hid the fact that he had been killed brutally by talibani terrorists ....... Why you always show partial truth why you all cannot criticise the extrimism that killed him

  • Arijit R.
    4 days

    Why shy away from telling the truth how Taliban targeted him & ran over him with a vehicle after shooting him….facts are facts. Glossing over it won’t change the reality.

  • Manish M.
    5 days

    Sorry to say but he was killed by its own men.. Who he admired always... He met with his karma

  • Gouranga M.
    5 days

    Let us condemn Taliban.

  • Gouranga M.
    5 days

    Why did Taliban kill Danish Siddique?

  • Gouranga M.
    5 days

    Why did danish siddique shot photos of only pyre?

  • Siddharth V.
    5 days

    Mar gaya kutta

  • Bimal K.
    6 days

    Agenda journalism

  • Clarissa J.
    6 days

  • Abed A.
    6 days

    Pm modi was silence on his death bcz he was a Muslim

  • తెలుగు వ.
    6 days

    Brut india videos very well health

  • Sagar S.
    6 days

    Fuck brut

  • Vishal M.
    6 days

    Lanat hai uss bullet ki jisne iski jaan li - Rubbish kumar

  • Sharma R.
    6 days

    Please be clear who killed him. It was radical Islam. His own faith.

  • Gagan B.
    7 days

    💔

  • Elan K.
    7 days

    Om Shanti Om

  • Debanjan D.
    7 days

    A video on Mariam wife of former Congress MLA in Ullai arrested by NIA on running a ISIS Recruitment racket .. please ..

  • Molly M.
    7 days

    My heart goes out to you and your kids. May God’s love and his peace comfort you and keep you safe. Your husband was brave and so are you.

  • Sumit G.
    7 days

    Islamic terrorists killed one anti indian PROpagadnaist

