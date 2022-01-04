back
Journalist Of The Year: Danish Siddiqui
"The loss of my soulmate.. the father of our two young children." Her award-winning photo journalist husband died on duty. This is what Danish Siddiqui's wife told the Mumbai Press Club while accepting a special posthumous honour. 🎥: Mumbai Press Club & Redink Awards
04/01/2022 11:54 AMupdated: 04/01/2022 11:43 PM
44 comments
Annuradha A.3 days
So sad
Adv R.3 days
has hid the fact that he had been killed brutally by talibani terrorists ....... Why you always show partial truth why you all cannot criticise the extrimism that killed him
Arijit R.4 days
Why shy away from telling the truth how Taliban targeted him & ran over him with a vehicle after shooting him….facts are facts. Glossing over it won’t change the reality.
Manish M.5 days
Sorry to say but he was killed by its own men.. Who he admired always... He met with his karma
Gouranga M.5 days
Let us condemn Taliban.
Gouranga M.5 days
Why did Taliban kill Danish Siddique?
Gouranga M.5 days
Why did danish siddique shot photos of only pyre?
Siddharth V.5 days
Bimal K.6 days
Agenda journalism
Clarissa J.6 days
Abed A.6 days
Pm modi was silence on his death bcz he was a Muslim
తెలుగు వ.6 days
Sagar S.6 days
Vishal M.6 days
Sharma R.6 days
Please be clear who killed him. It was radical Islam. His own faith.
Gagan B.7 days
💔
Elan K.7 days
Om Shanti Om
Debanjan D.7 days
A video on Mariam wife of former Congress MLA in Ullai arrested by NIA on running a ISIS Recruitment racket .. please ..
Molly M.7 days
My heart goes out to you and your kids. May God’s love and his peace comfort you and keep you safe. Your husband was brave and so are you.
Sumit G.7 days
