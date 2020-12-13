back
Justice Madan Lokur Denounces “Love Jihad” Laws
Love Jihad laws are "conceived on some notion that remotely does not have any legitimacy” and this former SC judge finds them unconstitutional.
08/12/2020 11:43 AMupdated: 08/12/2020 11:45 AM
Md W.13/12/2020 01:29
The govt gets pissed when inter religion marriage take place but doesn't give shit when every 7 min a woman gets raped. Shows how much a woman is respected here.
Parminash R.12/12/2020 11:47
it is government's inability to enforce the fundamental rights, it is only in the book not in spirit, everybody is not equal, only those who can pay dowry are equal, low caste people are not equal intermarriage is a stigma for the family, biradariwale want nothing to do with such family, daughters will not fine a groom from respectable family,
Shouvik S.12/12/2020 09:08
Choice, great, that's the correct path. But as usual, he skipped the factor of conversion to a different faith for getting married or conversion after marriage. This Hadiya who got converted to get married is not an issue for him...but that's choice. Thank God, he didn't say that's because Hadiya's now husband loves her so much that he wanted her to convert to Islam.
Minhaj K.11/12/2020 11:01
became in the hands of
Tehseen A.09/12/2020 19:10
It’s not abt getting marry in diffrent religion it’s abt ppl choice and it’s completely there personal rights why the hell government interfering in that that’s to much
Saleem P.09/12/2020 17:30
Balatkari jantana party. The PM who left his wife Jashuda Ben without Devirce Talks about Talaq. The party wich has most Rapists and murderers like kuldeep Singh segar, chinmaya nand, Nityanand, Saakshi maharaj etc, Talks about Women safety. The same who's Muslim leaders Married to hindu girls talks about love jihad. The Party which has most terrorists like Aseema nand, Devendar Singh, Pragya Thakur etc Talks about terrorism. 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Ravi K.09/12/2020 17:00
It's better only rules take responsibility to take care of children as u have left noting for parent's
Lohith K.09/12/2020 14:41
"Who knows the pain of her mothers, and fathers" I saw maney people opinion on Love Jihad. Film industry those who dont have any commitments regarding their relation ship, they speak against this law. News media in that many peoples are have inter faith marriage they did vedio conference to show their relation ship about love. But this people least educated and dont have any awerenece about which love Jihad are presently speaking. This law made for the innocent girls who trapped and converted to islam and misused by islamic terrorists. Go and ask their parents, about not Love Jihad, just about love.
Waseem R.09/12/2020 07:08
Hindu women find muslim men clean and respectful why do hindus feel pain, Hindu women should be liberated from your Hindu claws...
Debabrata D.09/12/2020 07:05
I'm from West Bengal ...for those ppl who don't believe in love jihad I am inviting them in my house to see this kind of incident live..pls contact me & come here but after vaccination... peace...
Dhiruph P.09/12/2020 05:10
Communist propaganda channel
Venkataraman S.09/12/2020 03:05
Wow great y Hindu's marry muslim teach them not to marry muslim pakistan women if just talk hindu boy what they do
Shivam B.09/12/2020 02:41
Then i have to tell you there is a judgement of tamil nadu high court in concerning of love jihad & conversion is a realistic issue not an agenda
Dex R.08/12/2020 21:02
Fake pure fake news this person is against India and Indian love jihad is real
Dex R.08/12/2020 20:48
Pure lier
Dex R.08/12/2020 20:46
Fucker please don't hide between love and love jihad to obtain more population u planning fully marry other that love jihad
Piyush T.08/12/2020 19:19
Honour killings r properly covered by the current law only but this is not, so we need a law. What is he talking about 🙄
Arpit B.08/12/2020 15:21
Honestly speaking i am all for the freedom of choice but even I had seen in the past 2 completely separate incidents where Muslim guys hid their names to get in touch with two friends of mine and later on Krishna became Farooq and Kaushal became Kashif. They were lucky enough to know this in time to make an informed decisions but consider many who get to know about reality when its too late. Cheating and mis representation of identity should never be a basis of any marriage be it normal or interfaith.
Tehseen A.08/12/2020 14:23
Yea law pehle bjp Muslims leader’s par lagana Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Syed Shahnawaz Hussai Jin hone RSS ke leader ke beti de shadi ke yea to woa walen kahawat hogaye banal mein bacha gali bhar dhindora sick ppl bloody loser
Justina E.08/12/2020 14:15
Wow.religion and cast system is taking India back to stone age