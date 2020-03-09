back
Justice S Muralidhar’s Delhi Farewell
Such farewells are generally organised at the canteen. But this was Justice Muralidhar saying goodbye. When he finally began his speech at the main lobby of the Delhi High Court, thousands lined up to hear him speak.
03/09/2020 4:26 PM
13 comments
Riaz R.2 hours
This is good time to resist and fight against the FASCISTS . MODI and RSS the killers of your father of the nation GANDHI are terrorists. India is in the hands of terrorists. And now YES BANK, wake up guys. According to his papers terrorist MODI himsekf is not an Indian citizen. Send him in detention centre
Asif P.3 hours
Mumtaz S.3 hours
one night CJI makes a comment and next day he is transferred. it only happens in Rapistan.A tinhole Shit country.
Ravinder K.3 hours
Lol transferred after 14 years in one court. Loyalty really pays
Kalia S.3 hours
Brut managed by Indian born Fehmi Mohammed who studied in Symbiosis was living in Bangalore earlier.. Don't expect anything good..
Akdess D.3 hours
Satyam shivam sundaram
Akdess D.3 hours
Salute. Sir. Love. G
पंडित न.3 hours
whatever the reason will be but he is looking more happy. He seems not worrying about it. No doubt he is great person.
Gurudut J.3 hours
After 14 years working in a single court, he is transferred. Definitely all those, who benefitted by this will cry or come to hear him. I think no judge worked for 14 years in a single court. Is it loyalty to the dynasty or the law of the land. As usual brut tries to hide the facts and displays only what is beneficial to the dynasty 😠😠😠
Rahul D.3 hours
His transfer was slotted long ago, more than two months. Do you people from Brut think that one night CJI makes a comment and next day he can be transferred? Does the govt runs like a grocery shop? Do you have any idea about the technicalities involved in such a transfer? For whom do you post these videos? School students? Ridiculous!
Suresh K.3 hours
Hope his wife won't need his help in cases coming in his court and invite collegium to transfer him
Sheerin S.3 hours
Some of your own brothers may have failed you Justice Muralidhar, but we stand rock solid behind you! What a grand farewell, a show of formidable solidarity.
Nishana M.4 hours
Respect