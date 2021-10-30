back
Kajol Wanted You To Wash Hands Even In 2014
More than three lakh children die in India every year from diarrhoeal diseases. But just washing hands with soap can possibly reduce this by 65%. Here's Kajol addressing hand washing at the World Economic Forum in 2014.
30/10/2021 5:27 AM
19 comments
Ashok K.02/11/2021 13:47
Jully hebben zoveel geld .waarom helpen jully niet alleen praaten .al of jully goed zijn .
Shirkhan A.02/11/2021 10:06
Because our country’s like Afghanistan 🇦🇫 India 🇮🇳 are corrupt. This is the problem, the solution is to working on those issues to filter corrupt government.
Saeed M.31/10/2021 17:48
Prophet Mohammed s.a.w teaches us about this 1400 years before that wash ur hand before eating anything... mercy to mankind s.a.w
Nova T.31/10/2021 16:23
This is so impressive to you as to show poor's are not clean. They will all so do, if they got sanitizer, water, soap, place for sanitizing etc. Please don't be act like you are so clean
Gowhar G.30/10/2021 12:33
And your husband promotes vimal cancer 🦀
Williams N.30/10/2021 11:08
Brut India30/10/2021 08:38
It took surprisingly long to establish that washing hands could save lives. An early proponent of hand washing was Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian doctor who worked at the Vienna General Hospital between 1844 and 1848 where the maternal mortality rate for the midwives’ ward was 36.2 per 1000 births, while the mortality rate for the doctors’ ward was 98.4 per 1000 births. He soon realised that, unlike the hospital’s midwives, doctors sometimes examined women in the maternity ward after performing autopsies which could be the reason behind the stark difference in mortality rate. But he had a hard time convincing the rest that something as simple as handwashing could nip it in the bud. The full story here: https://www.history.com/.amp/news/hand-washing-disease-infection
Muhammad A.30/10/2021 08:24
Teaching in English to illiterate children .just wow
Joghee N.30/10/2021 07:50
Of course we all must wash hand and stay clean
Waqar H.30/10/2021 07:39
Rashmi S.30/10/2021 07:20
Beautiful Kajol
Zara K.30/10/2021 06:55
Just stop promoting sanitizers in different forms, if so concerned then distribute it free of cost, its disgussting to waste time to watch such clips and how well they manipulate the platform to decieve the mass.
Jagdish M.30/10/2021 06:55
Jagdish M.30/10/2021 06:23
Harsh B.30/10/2021 06:14
While her husband promotes Vimal - cancer.
Lopa M.30/10/2021 06:10
Ask ur husband first to stop eating gutka n promote it, so that many kids life will be saved.
Raveendran P.30/10/2021 06:02
There is no two time meal for millions of people,they eat chappathi with green chillies and the press barons and celebraties talk about soap and sanitiser.
লিটন আ.30/10/2021 05:37
Well ma'am, hang on a sec, I'll be back after washing my hands once again.
Anand C.30/10/2021 05:32
