Kamal Haasan Slams Shah’s Hindi For India Pitch
“Jallikattu was just a protest. The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that.” Kamal Haasan, the Tamil superstar and fledgling politician, took a dramatic swipe at Amit Shah’s One Nation One Language pitch. 😮
09/18/2019 10:57 AM
720 comments
திலிப் ப.10/12/2019 08:36
Amit Shah Ji never Insulted any language... He just asked to have one common Language which can represent whole India... Hindi is spoken most part of India then what's wrong in learning an Extra Language... As a Tamilian i don't have any problem in Learning Hindi... Boycott Desh Drohi Like Kamal Hasan who just know how to divide our country...
Nam N.10/12/2019 06:00
Naveen G.10/12/2019 04:43
Akash S.10/11/2019 21:20
shame on you to make religious, caste and linguistic bias....
Andavar M.10/11/2019 19:34
Nikhil C.10/11/2019 19:01
Okay my dear friends tell me one thing who the hell are we to impose our language on somebody else? Hindi in not the national language. Tamil is older than Hindi and Sanskrit. Tamil is not just a language, it is a culture. Do not ruin it with your petty demands. Please stop this madness. We don't need a national language.
Rahul K.10/11/2019 16:05
Abhubha S.10/11/2019 14:21
Vasanth K.10/11/2019 07:19
Andavar M.10/11/2019 05:29
Andavar M.10/11/2019 05:24
Dear North-Indian Friends, First, Change Ur North-Indian's Superiority Attitude..... & U please get Educated and get Well Soon. BECAUSE, HINDI IS ALSO FOREIGN LANGUAGE TO OUR INDIA (if U say English is an European, then Hindi is an Eurasian Language) 🚨 Why are Assuming..... WHO SAID TO YOU THAT..... kamal hassan or Any South-Indian agreeing English to get Imposed on Us (or) can be made National Language ??? Our India Really Don't need Any National Language. 🚨 Learning English, French, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, etc., is Not Harmful as Nobody is Imposing on Us..... BUT PROBLEM IS WITH HINDI & SANSKRIT which are getting Promoted than Any Other Indian Languages and Imposed on Us for Lot Many Years (WHICH IS THE PROOF OF NORTHIE'S SUPERIORITY COMPLEX) 🚨 Ofcourse, Even an AutoDriver or Banana Seller in South-Indian know Minimum English to Reply U back..... WHICH IS REALLY GOOD only till English is Imposed on Us or tried to make as Our National Languagetia SimjRaj
Santosh K.10/10/2019 21:33
Kamal Hassan u idiot, support of kukade gang. U cant understand We all are divided by part as east, west, north, south, by religion, cast, state, citiy, village, language ect. Atlest we should United by one comman language. Hindi doesn't belongs any state, Britishers gone still we cant get freedom from there laungage English but we not accept mother laungage of india Hindi in the pride of States laungage. Great
Byju P.10/10/2019 16:37
You rascal then why did you speak hindi your daughter also speak very good hindi...if someone learns hindi then how they can't speak Tamil. You rascal
Ajilash A.10/10/2019 14:54
Ramesh P.10/10/2019 09:10
Ramesh P.10/10/2019 09:10
Gajender N.10/10/2019 07:33
Basawaraj R.10/10/2019 06:48
Ramesh P.10/10/2019 06:21
Annapurna K.10/09/2019 17:20
What happens if you learn Hindi... U can survive r adjust.. Any where in India.. U r making it issue