Kamal Nath Nephew Dodges Agusta Questions
The name of this barely known businessman has cropped up in a multi-million dollar defence scam. He happens to be the nephew of a Congress chief minister. 💸🙈
04/08/2019 10:35 AMupdated: 04/08/2019 10:59 AM
51 comments
Sagar A.04/29/2019 16:34
And congress will give us nyay.😂
Abhishek R.04/29/2019 02:08
People are like he looks like this... he looks like that... wtf?!! HOW DOES IT MATTER!! Hes a goddamn accused criminal!!!
Samy A.04/28/2019 21:46
Jo bhi hai Banda hot hai
Ankit S.04/28/2019 09:58
Marketing guys and BDs of Brut India are really great. They are making money from both the national parties BJP and Congress. Win win situation for Brut India. 😂
Aakarsh K.04/25/2019 05:21
Wat can be expected from Congiis shame Salle chor Ye Inka anyay hai
Shubham D.04/24/2019 06:55
He looks like young Saif Ali Khan
Amit N.04/23/2019 10:58
Congress ne desh develop nhi kiya khudke bank balances develop kr liye fir bhi oo papu vote mangne ata hai 😆😆
Lancy S.04/23/2019 09:26
congress pesa dena bhul gya h
Rohan V.04/22/2019 07:07
2 dande maro...behchod sab hagg dega...ek min m
VS K.04/20/2019 22:50
please dont share this posts.... Else ur congress will get exposed
Kishan K.04/20/2019 13:18
No wonder
Sridhar S.04/20/2019 12:11
That middleman was Sonia Gandhi thatswhy she is the most 4th richest women politician in the world. Give a break. Everyone know that, don't try to fool u bastard.
Santosh S.04/20/2019 09:49
Brut Bootlickers of Gandhi's
Ashish S.04/20/2019 08:59
Experts in underplaying breaking news...it took 20 years to jail lalu when there was compelling evidence. How can ppl expect corrupt to be jailed in 5 years? Contradictory laws are used by laws to delay n derail corruption cases.
Møhâmméd M.04/18/2019 07:23
Brut u r paid 😂😂😂
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:44
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Shivam R.04/16/2019 05:42
kamalnath ka brother in law
Rishabh K.04/15/2019 18:10
His arms were folded throughout, deception was quite evident.
Chirag K.04/15/2019 15:07
Doesn't he look like Hiram Lodge?
Subhabrata P.04/14/2019 02:48
Brut India is promoting the Augusta westland scam and its participants.