back

Kamal Nath Nephew Dodges Agusta Questions

The name of this barely known businessman has cropped up in a multi-million dollar defence scam. He happens to be the nephew of a Congress chief minister. 💸🙈

04/08/2019 10:35 AMupdated: 04/08/2019 10:59 AM
  • 161.4k
  • 83

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

51 comments

  • Sagar A.
    04/29/2019 16:34

    And congress will give us nyay.😂

  • Abhishek R.
    04/29/2019 02:08

    People are like he looks like this... he looks like that... wtf?!! HOW DOES IT MATTER!! Hes a goddamn accused criminal!!!

  • Samy A.
    04/28/2019 21:46

    Jo bhi hai Banda hot hai

  • Ankit S.
    04/28/2019 09:58

    Marketing guys and BDs of Brut India are really great. They are making money from both the national parties BJP and Congress. Win win situation for Brut India. 😂

  • Aakarsh K.
    04/25/2019 05:21

    Wat can be expected from Congiis shame Salle chor Ye Inka anyay hai

  • Shubham D.
    04/24/2019 06:55

    He looks like young Saif Ali Khan

  • Amit N.
    04/23/2019 10:58

    Congress ne desh develop nhi kiya khudke bank balances develop kr liye fir bhi oo papu vote mangne ata hai 😆😆

  • Lancy S.
    04/23/2019 09:26

    congress pesa dena bhul gya h

  • Rohan V.
    04/22/2019 07:07

    2 dande maro...behchod sab hagg dega...ek min m

  • VS K.
    04/20/2019 22:50

    please dont share this posts.... Else ur congress will get exposed

  • Kishan K.
    04/20/2019 13:18

    No wonder

  • Sridhar S.
    04/20/2019 12:11

    That middleman was Sonia Gandhi thatswhy she is the most 4th richest women politician in the world. Give a break. Everyone know that, don't try to fool u bastard.

  • Santosh S.
    04/20/2019 09:49

    Brut Bootlickers of Gandhi's

  • Ashish S.
    04/20/2019 08:59

    Experts in underplaying breaking news...it took 20 years to jail lalu when there was compelling evidence. How can ppl expect corrupt to be jailed in 5 years? Contradictory laws are used by laws to delay n derail corruption cases.

  • Møhâmméd M.
    04/18/2019 07:23

    Brut u r paid 😂😂😂

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:44

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Shivam R.
    04/16/2019 05:42

    kamalnath ka brother in law

  • Rishabh K.
    04/15/2019 18:10

    His arms were folded throughout, deception was quite evident.

  • Chirag K.
    04/15/2019 15:07

    Doesn't he look like Hiram Lodge?

  • Subhabrata P.
    04/14/2019 02:48

    Brut India is promoting the Augusta westland scam and its participants.