Kamal Nath’s Sexist Comment
This was Kamal Nath’s nasty comment about a woman cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. Not the first instance of sexism in Indian politics...
20/10/2020 5:57 PM
121 comments
Imaad A.5 hours
Both of you have promoted this culture and raping women is not a crime in India which can sent criminal to gallows. Since the time of current govt list apparently has increased. Why not to pass a law to behead rapist wherever it happens. Why that time your so called human rights ripple around your brains. Respecting and safe guarding women irrespective of any religion should be the norm in every Gali and nukad and whosoever would try to violate the law by even eve teasing must be blinded for by one eye . You are passing those bills in parliament which are not helping public in large. Save women folk if you want your mother's sisters, daughter's and wives to remain safe at every place. A real human being would never endorse anyone's unethical behaviour against any women on earth. Stop politics, start actions.
Mona K.7 hours
All these politicians must be hanged till death
Ayush G.7 hours
Sonia ko Item bola toh gnd mai ..Made in italy Dildo dalegi isske
Harsh R.7 hours
But Irani was silent with ML khattar, surender singh, ranjit bahadur and many more. While was in anger when nirbhaya incident but silent during hathras. Playing politics
Washim R.7 hours
They don’t have any valid degree to produce so what do you expect from them ? All politicians are rustic and gawar with false degrees. B*****
Naheda A.8 hours
Why she is taking up the cause of women who can fight for themselves? Chalo fine she is supporting women and agree with Ms.Irani for calling out misogyny...but pray tell me where does her" spirited speech" hidden when aam Hindustani women are assaulted each day?? Why this deafening silence when the Hathras victim was being maligned by her ilk???
Abu S.9 hours
Didn't see a hypocrite like virani in entire life..
Srijana S.9 hours
Kamal Nath is sounding like a cheap rapist😡👊
Sahil A.9 hours
😁
Neetu C.9 hours
What a shame!!! These kind of men can’t handle women empowerment, so use this language for a women 😡😡😡
Rahul L.10 hours
It's not just d party but also the mentality of the individuals. Suspend d minister n ban him from elections. Can d govt do this??
Suryanarayan S.10 hours
he is hinting that Sonia is an ITEM, rejoice at the confession
Ujjwal M.10 hours
Had it been said by any BJP leader, it would have been a crime and regressive but Kamalnath belongs to Congress. So it is just unfortunate for Rahul Gandhi and ignorable for secu lobby.
Stanley D.10 hours
Smriti Irani a bitch knows only to find faults of Congress people but is totally BLIND, DEAF AND DUMB on BJP politicians
Sandya B.13 hours
His a Horrible person, why people vote for this kind of party
Ann A.14 hours
Where was Smriti Irani when Manisha was raped, tortured and cremated in the dead of the night I did not see you shedding any tears for that poor dalit girl. Why?Beause she is not a MP/MLA ??
Shübhâm J.14 hours
Shame o. Him yaar i thought he is a clever guy but this is just i dunno shame on him....
Shashi V.15 hours
Feel sorry for his mother 😢
Rashid H.15 hours
....Why u were silent on ..U r bias
Marja-Liisa S.16 hours
Dehumanisations allways start with language. https://brenebrown.com/blog/2018/05/17/dehumanizing-always-starts-with-language/