Kamal Nath’s Sexist Comment

This was Kamal Nath’s nasty comment about a woman cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. Not the first instance of sexism in Indian politics...

20/10/2020 5:57 PM
  • 103.2K
  • 132

121 comments

  • Imaad A.
    5 hours

    Both of you have promoted this culture and raping women is not a crime in India which can sent criminal to gallows. Since the time of current govt list apparently has increased. Why not to pass a law to behead rapist wherever it happens. Why that time your so called human rights ripple around your brains. Respecting and safe guarding women irrespective of any religion should be the norm in every Gali and nukad and whosoever would try to violate the law by even eve teasing must be blinded for by one eye . You are passing those bills in parliament which are not helping public in large. Save women folk if you want your mother's sisters, daughter's and wives to remain safe at every place. A real human being would never endorse anyone's unethical behaviour against any women on earth. Stop politics, start actions.

  • Mona K.
    7 hours

    All these politicians must be hanged till death

  • Ayush G.
    7 hours

    Sonia ko Item bola toh gnd mai ..Made in italy Dildo dalegi isske

  • Harsh R.
    7 hours

    But Irani was silent with ML khattar, surender singh, ranjit bahadur and many more. While was in anger when nirbhaya incident but silent during hathras. Playing politics

  • Washim R.
    7 hours

    They don’t have any valid degree to produce so what do you expect from them ? All politicians are rustic and gawar with false degrees. B*****

  • Naheda A.
    8 hours

    Why she is taking up the cause of women who can fight for themselves? Chalo fine she is supporting women and agree with Ms.Irani for calling out misogyny...but pray tell me where does her" spirited speech" hidden when aam Hindustani women are assaulted each day?? Why this deafening silence when the Hathras victim was being maligned by her ilk???

  • Abu S.
    9 hours

    Didn't see a hypocrite like virani in entire life..

  • Srijana S.
    9 hours

    Kamal Nath is sounding like a cheap rapist😡👊

  • Sahil A.
    9 hours

    😁

  • Neetu C.
    9 hours

    What a shame!!! These kind of men can’t handle women empowerment, so use this language for a women 😡😡😡

  • Rahul L.
    10 hours

    It's not just d party but also the mentality of the individuals. Suspend d minister n ban him from elections. Can d govt do this??

  • Suryanarayan S.
    10 hours

    he is hinting that Sonia is an ITEM, rejoice at the confession

  • Ujjwal M.
    10 hours

    Had it been said by any BJP leader, it would have been a crime and regressive but Kamalnath belongs to Congress. So it is just unfortunate for Rahul Gandhi and ignorable for secu lobby.

  • Stanley D.
    10 hours

    Smriti Irani a bitch knows only to find faults of Congress people but is totally BLIND, DEAF AND DUMB on BJP politicians

  • Sandya B.
    13 hours

    His a Horrible person, why people vote for this kind of party

  • Ann A.
    14 hours

    Where was Smriti Irani when Manisha was raped, tortured and cremated in the dead of the night I did not see you shedding any tears for that poor dalit girl. Why?Beause she is not a MP/MLA ??

  • Shübhâm J.
    14 hours

    Shame o. Him yaar i thought he is a clever guy but this is just i dunno shame on him....

  • Shashi V.
    15 hours

    Feel sorry for his mother 😢

  • Rashid H.
    15 hours

    ....Why u were silent on ..U r bias

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    16 hours

    Dehumanisations allways start with language. https://brenebrown.com/blog/2018/05/17/dehumanizing-always-starts-with-language/

