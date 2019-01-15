back
Kanhaiya Kumar On The Sedition Case
Nearly three years after allegations of organising an "anti-national" event in Jawaharlal Nehru University made Kanhaiya Kumar a household name, the Delhi police has finally filed a 1,200-page chargesheet against him and nine others. But speaking at an All India Professionals’ Congress event recently, he explained why he remains unfazed and unfussed by the claims.
01/15/2019 2:03 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 11:01 AM
