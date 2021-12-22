back
Kanhaiya Kumar's Spat With Journalist
“Have you taken money from BJP?” Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Rahul Gandhi got angry with the same sub-set of Indian democracy. 🎥: Select 24 News
22/12/2021 6:16 PM
- 312.9K
- 5.5K
- 357
338 comments
Hyder02/01/2022 01:31
Brut India has sold it's arse to the Gujju Thugs.
Bhavesh S.01/01/2022 09:12
https://fb.watch/afR6WyO0re/
Vemavarapu P.30/12/2021 15:17
It's shame to call them Journalist.They don't have the guts to ask questions to govt.
MD F.30/12/2021 12:15
Great job Kanhaiya kumar...
Kiran K.29/12/2021 16:35
Aap kaaa 10 jaanpath agent hey kyaa jai chand open ur eyes 👀 people are not living 1980 era
Amber T.29/12/2021 16:14
Extremely stupid and incompetent journalist.. Doesn't even know about left-right terminology and roaming as a journalist..
Vinay S.29/12/2021 04:02
Don't you know this....⁉️ https://intelsohail.medium.com/indian-news-media-is-dead-2da44f3060d4
Vinay S.29/12/2021 03:46
This is not a question, it's reality which should know... https://www.forbes.com/sites/meghabahree/2014/05/30/reliance-takes-over-network18-is-this-the-death-of-media-independence/?sh=30762c7565c1
Ganesh B.29/12/2021 03:34
Chutiaa kaniyaaaaa kumar
Akshay K.28/12/2021 21:01
Imagine being so dumb that even kanhaiya can roast you.
Dhiraj S.28/12/2021 18:59
Ye chutiya
Upendra D.28/12/2021 18:05
Journalist be like 😂
Chandru I.28/12/2021 13:59
Roflmao 🤣 one tough question and he lost his cool…. Inagine if he was in Arnab’s q&a would he have done better than RaGa? 😜😜😜
Meet K.28/12/2021 13:22
Kanhaiya jaisa ghatiya deshdrohi apni party mein le liya
Soban J.28/12/2021 04:48
Remove criminal chor fraud bjp mafia save the democracy and India
Soban J.28/12/2021 04:48
Criminal chor fraud bjp mafia hatao desh bachao agli bar Congress Sarkar Jay kishan Jay Congress Hindu Muslim Sikh ekta zindabad Jay hindustan
Manoj M.27/12/2021 22:36
Garbage of Politics, Donkey"s Shit
Akash K.27/12/2021 20:22
इसे कहते है कह के लेना😀😀
Nilu J.27/12/2021 18:24
Sold media
Hafeezullah H.27/12/2021 17:47
Right kanhiya