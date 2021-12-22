back

Kanhaiya Kumar's Spat With Journalist

“Have you taken money from BJP?” Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Rahul Gandhi got angry with the same sub-set of Indian democracy. 🎥: Select 24 News

22/12/2021 6:16 PM
Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

338 comments

  • Hyder
    02/01/2022 01:31

    Brut India has sold it's arse to the Gujju Thugs.

  • Bhavesh S.
    01/01/2022 09:12

    https://fb.watch/afR6WyO0re/

  • Vemavarapu P.
    30/12/2021 15:17

    It's shame to call them Journalist.They don't have the guts to ask questions to govt.

  • MD F.
    30/12/2021 12:15

    Great job Kanhaiya kumar...

  • Kiran K.
    29/12/2021 16:35

    Aap kaaa 10 jaanpath agent hey kyaa jai chand open ur eyes 👀 people are not living 1980 era

  • Amber T.
    29/12/2021 16:14

    Extremely stupid and incompetent journalist.. Doesn't even know about left-right terminology and roaming as a journalist..

  • Vinay S.
    29/12/2021 04:02

    Don't you know this....⁉️ https://intelsohail.medium.com/indian-news-media-is-dead-2da44f3060d4

  • Vinay S.
    29/12/2021 03:46

    This is not a question, it's reality which should know... https://www.forbes.com/sites/meghabahree/2014/05/30/reliance-takes-over-network18-is-this-the-death-of-media-independence/?sh=30762c7565c1

  • Ganesh B.
    29/12/2021 03:34

    Chutiaa kaniyaaaaa kumar

  • Akshay K.
    28/12/2021 21:01

    Imagine being so dumb that even kanhaiya can roast you.

  • Dhiraj S.
    28/12/2021 18:59

    Ye chutiya

  • Upendra D.
    28/12/2021 18:05

    Journalist be like 😂

  • Chandru I.
    28/12/2021 13:59

    Roflmao 🤣 one tough question and he lost his cool…. Inagine if he was in Arnab’s q&a would he have done better than RaGa? 😜😜😜

  • Meet K.
    28/12/2021 13:22

    Kanhaiya jaisa ghatiya deshdrohi apni party mein le liya

  • Soban J.
    28/12/2021 04:48

    Remove criminal chor fraud bjp mafia save the democracy and India

  • Soban J.
    28/12/2021 04:48

    Criminal chor fraud bjp mafia hatao desh bachao agli bar Congress Sarkar Jay kishan Jay Congress Hindu Muslim Sikh ekta zindabad Jay hindustan

  • Manoj M.
    27/12/2021 22:36

    Garbage of Politics, Donkey"s Shit

  • Akash K.
    27/12/2021 20:22

    इसे कहते है कह के लेना😀😀

  • Nilu J.
    27/12/2021 18:24

    Sold media

  • Hafeezullah H.
    27/12/2021 17:47

    Right kanhiya

