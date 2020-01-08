back

Kanhaiya Returns To JNU With Another Fiery Speech

“Can you explain to the common man that this struggle in JNU is actually his struggle too?” Kanhaiya Kumar delivered a fresh speech on JNU campus, nearly four years after the last one made him the most talked about student leader in India.

01/08/2020 6:49 PMupdated: 01/08/2020 7:13 PM
