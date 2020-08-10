back
Kanimozhi's Hindi Just Hit The Headlines
DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged a Chennai airport guard questioned her "Indianness" because she couldn't speak Hindi. BJP dismissed the complaint as a political stunt. What's going on?
08/10/2020 3:35 PMupdated: 08/10/2020 3:35 PM
- 42.4k
- 795
- 159
153 comments
Ramesh C.18 minutes
drama only nothing else
Arun K.27 minutes
This is happening everywhere in India ... It's high time to make all the scheduled languages as a official languages of India
Roshan C.35 minutes
She is lying. CISF asked her submit details of the incident, but she didn’t submit any detail. Just playing the divisive politics of North and South.
Arjun R.38 minutes
இன்ன தள அமுக்கு டுமுக்கு அம்மாள் டும்மல் தான். டம்பாபா டிமுக்கு தப்ப திமுக்கு தப்ப டம்பக் தப்ப
Bhaskar R.44 minutes
Still many north indians feel they are fair, superior race (Aryan) and they are magnanimous as they are coexisting with black coloured dravidians in South.
Ivan I.an hour
What is the use DMK is untrustworthy they make everything into politics...the All Pass statements declared by TN govt for tn sslc exam results was not considered equal for both regular and private candidates but in all the other states in India they were treated equally. Even in the adjoining states of Andrapradesh a 70 year old man who had applied for the SSLC as a private candidate was considered Pass....but in TN there is always bias. IF DMK wants they will even twist and turn a small Twitter into a bomb blasting news...I have Twitted ms. Kanimozhi, Mr.Stalin & even Minister Sengotaian...they are together indifferent...God save our country. If Brut.India can help bring this issue to help those private candidates who has applied for TN SSLC exams along with those regular candidates to pass the exams during this pandemic covid19 situation and be treated with a pass grade like our neighborhood states....
Karthik P.an hour
10-20 years from now, all states formed on lingual lines will have exams like PTE,TOEFL and IELTS for education and employment, if this kind of lingual jingoism continues in the country.
Hiren M.an hour
It has been in South Indian tht they vl not try to learn hindi, and they are always having prob with ppl who belongs to North indian.... Dey vl be proud to learn English...
অর্ণব র.an hour
Why shall we speak Hindi when it's nothing more than a regional language itself?!
Ganapathi R.an hour
Hindi imperialism! Even in Visakhapatnam Railway Station book stall. The vendor in the stall started speaking in Hindi. All Hindi people lived in South hate to learn local languages. But insists us to speak only in their language.
Madhu R.2 hours
Chal jhuthi
Kevin G.2 hours
And this is why your nation will fail bwahahahaha 😂
Sumith M.2 hours
Lol, She can't understand Hindi. And expect every other Indian to understand Tamil or English. 😂😂
Shashi K.2 hours
Hindi is nations destroyer wepne
Vivek N.2 hours
Brut India is trying to instigate people by bringing such useless topics that dosent have any relevance in today's life and times.. The politician here is playing nothing but politics..
Manoop M.2 hours
Economy ki gand fati hui h.... Youth berojgar hai..murder, rape corruption, pollution... Or ye language ke peechhe mara mari kar rahe h....what a tatti country... Unfortunately i m also a part of this tatti country.
Anil H.2 hours
She does not have problem with English? Why this double standards?
Don B.2 hours
Hats off to Pratap Gutta. Tamils feel that, the whole of South India, will become next Singapore.
Michael N.3 hours
Who is lying?
Muthukumar R.3 hours
Shame on you.. what language you are used to speak with Nira Radiya ??