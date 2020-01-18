back
Kannauj Bus Accident: Akhilesh Yadav Spars With Doctor
Akhilesh Yadav lost his cool at a hospital where people injured in a road accident were receiving treatment. The police have announced DNA tests to ascertain the death toll after a bus crashed into a truck and caught fire in Kannauj on 10th January. Some reports said at least 20 people were feared killed in the blaze.
01/18/2020 6:57 AM
- 18.9k
- 223
- 29
28 comments
Brut India2 days
Transport department blames narrow roads for the Kannauj bus-truck which killed 10 and injured several more: https://www.hindustantimes.com/lucknow/transport-dept-probe-blames-narrow-road-for-kannauj-bus-accident/story-qQx6MpeTFwM9MaIMZgbryH.html
Goldy Y.2 days
Laptop bantney se acha to hospital hi khulwa dete bhai
Sandeep C.2 days
Yogi government sucks
Vicky K.2 days
Ye tere baap se bada officer Hai.. Tera baap ek chavanni chaap sarkaari primary school ka master Hai.. Aukaat yaad rakh apni.. You can be whatever you want but surely not a politician.. Fuckin looser..
Abhishek M.3 days
Same thing when Anjana om kashyap had done he had to face the wrath of so many ppl, and here akhilesh yadav is being displayed as a sensible and responsible neta. This page really needs to be closed.
Aravind A.3 days
What's a politician doing in an emergency department? That is no place for his cheap politics , he contributes nothing there
Nandan R.3 days
Fake men
Gaurav N.3 days
Lost his cool 😂
Syed S.3 days
This is how peoples r detracted n sources r misused see kashmir saga n citizenship bills.the actual problems r poverty unemployment n low living standerd of masses.any influx of population will escalate these problems.
Pankaj S.3 days
Goons become fearless when his Party is in Power
Pankaj S.3 days
He was more concern for Muslim community in UP
Pankaj S.3 days
He did nothing for Poor farmers when he was CM of the Uttar Pradesh
पंडित न.3 days
He is worst politicians of u.p. he doesn't know how to speak with elders. Even no one can reach at higher place in his party because he spreads nepotism and supports goons like azam khan. He supports only one class of society. B.S.P is better than this party. People should care about this before casting vote. This video is greatest example of what kind of this person is. He has no manners how to speak
पंडित न.3 days
He is full of arrogant and don't no how to speak. He spreads only nepotism and supports only parts of community. The most important thing is no individual can reach at higher post in his party except his predecessor. So one should never think to vote him. B.S.P is better party than Samajwadi Party. One should never support any party who spread nepotism. This video is a great example how this person is. He don't respect elders even that doctor so great in all aspect. He supports only goons and corrupt people like azam khan. So don't ever think to vote him
Sameer D.3 days
First thing this illiterate should learn how to behave to doctors . He doesn't have the courtesy to talk to the junior employee. It's so disgusting. Only these kind of politicians are inspiration for many people to create violence against the doctors of my country.
Michael N.3 days
Mookkaiyan aatchchila irikkirappo was pulling hairs on the welfare of the people
Rohit K.3 days
He didn't do any thing in his time to improve UP now giving lectures ... Sad reality
Nagendra S.3 days
Voters must think before casting thier vote , to whom they are voting Politicians feels officers very small person , but they fails to understand that officer is officer because of his qualifications not like him because of his papa
Malay S.3 days
Tu chutiya kaun hai be.... yogiji aukat pe aa gaya na pant gili ho jayegi
Mikhail C.3 days
Arrogant asshole