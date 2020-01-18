back

Kannauj Bus Accident: Akhilesh Yadav Spars With Doctor

Akhilesh Yadav lost his cool at a hospital where people injured in a road accident were receiving treatment. The police have announced DNA tests to ascertain the death toll after a bus crashed into a truck and caught fire in Kannauj on 10th January. Some reports said at least 20 people were feared killed in the blaze.

01/18/2020 6:57 AM
28 comments

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Transport department blames narrow roads for the Kannauj bus-truck which killed 10 and injured several more: https://www.hindustantimes.com/lucknow/transport-dept-probe-blames-narrow-road-for-kannauj-bus-accident/story-qQx6MpeTFwM9MaIMZgbryH.html

  • Goldy Y.
    2 days

    Laptop bantney se acha to hospital hi khulwa dete bhai

  • Sandeep C.
    2 days

    Yogi government sucks

  • Vicky K.
    2 days

    Ye tere baap se bada officer Hai.. Tera baap ek chavanni chaap sarkaari primary school ka master Hai.. Aukaat yaad rakh apni.. You can be whatever you want but surely not a politician.. Fuckin looser..

  • Abhishek M.
    3 days

    Same thing when Anjana om kashyap had done he had to face the wrath of so many ppl, and here akhilesh yadav is being displayed as a sensible and responsible neta. This page really needs to be closed.

  • Aravind A.
    3 days

    What's a politician doing in an emergency department? That is no place for his cheap politics , he contributes nothing there

  • Nandan R.
    3 days

    Fake men

  • Gaurav N.
    3 days

    Lost his cool 😂

  • Syed S.
    3 days

    This is how peoples r detracted n sources r misused see kashmir saga n citizenship bills.the actual problems r poverty unemployment n low living standerd of masses.any influx of population will escalate these problems.

  • Pankaj S.
    3 days

    Goons become fearless when his Party is in Power

  • Pankaj S.
    3 days

    He was more concern for Muslim community in UP

  • Pankaj S.
    3 days

    He did nothing for Poor farmers when he was CM of the Uttar Pradesh

  • पंडित न.
    3 days

    He is worst politicians of u.p. he doesn't know how to speak with elders. Even no one can reach at higher place in his party because he spreads nepotism and supports goons like azam khan. He supports only one class of society. B.S.P is better than this party. People should care about this before casting vote. This video is greatest example of what kind of this person is. He has no manners how to speak

  • पंडित न.
    3 days

    He is full of arrogant and don't no how to speak. He spreads only nepotism and supports only parts of community. The most important thing is no individual can reach at higher post in his party except his predecessor. So one should never think to vote him. B.S.P is better party than Samajwadi Party. One should never support any party who spread nepotism. This video is a great example how this person is. He don't respect elders even that doctor so great in all aspect. He supports only goons and corrupt people like azam khan. So don't ever think to vote him

  • Sameer D.
    3 days

    First thing this illiterate should learn how to behave to doctors . He doesn't have the courtesy to talk to the junior employee. It's so disgusting. Only these kind of politicians are inspiration for many people to create violence against the doctors of my country.

  • Michael N.
    3 days

    Mookkaiyan aatchchila irikkirappo was pulling hairs on the welfare of the people

  • Rohit K.
    3 days

    He didn't do any thing in his time to improve UP now giving lectures ... Sad reality

  • Nagendra S.
    3 days

    Voters must think before casting thier vote , to whom they are voting Politicians feels officers very small person , but they fails to understand that officer is officer because of his qualifications not like him because of his papa

  • Malay S.
    3 days

    Tu chutiya kaun hai be.... yogiji aukat pe aa gaya na pant gili ho jayegi

  • Mikhail C.
    3 days

    Arrogant asshole