Kanpur Cop Harasses Girl Who Alleged Molestation

She wanted to lodge a sexual abuse complaint. The cop started interrogating her about the benefits of wearing bangles.
Badal G.12/05/2019 07:14
Kuttey k pilley hotey hain zyadaatar police waale... in haraamion k against bhi koi strict law bann na chahiye....
Bony B.10/06/2019 17:03
98% Indian think government job Jo hai acha paisa ayega not for public safety
Bhavneet S.08/20/2019 19:33
Max he will get suspension and later call back for duty
Bhushan N.08/20/2019 09:14
मामला केवल मारपीट की नहीं है मामले को समझने की भी जरूरत है मारपीट ही कारण नहीं है कारण तो मारपीट से आगे भी है उसको भी देखो समझाइश देना बुरी बात नहीं है समझना भी चाहिए गलतियां हमेशा एक तरफ से नहीं दोनों तरफ से भी होती है
Yogesh D.08/20/2019 03:24
Shame on him must be suspended
Rahul R.08/20/2019 03:14
Don't deserve to be on this post
Prince S.08/20/2019 02:57
This asshole has problem with Bangles?? srsly....His mother, sister also be wearing that then can he say the same to them??
Ishaann M.08/19/2019 19:38
Mar ja buddhe! Thuu!
Kartik P.08/19/2019 19:28
Ghoos se mili ye naukri... Ghoos ke liye chalti hai inki naukri.... Aanpad gawar police waley
Shrikanth B.08/19/2019 17:04
kanoon haath me Lene kaa waqt aagayaa kyaaa???
Tanay S.08/19/2019 15:06
chamaron ki bharti karoge reservation ke naam pe to yhi hona hai anpadh aadmi aur kya soch sakta hai
Prince I.08/19/2019 12:41
Shame
Mohammed M.08/19/2019 12:23
Castrate the bastards who were tryna humiliate that poor girl.
Shergill S.08/19/2019 11:21
Pagla gya h htaao isko nokri se
Anu S.08/19/2019 10:59
Very shameful...
Navtej B.08/19/2019 09:54
Shame on this police man
Kuldeep S.08/19/2019 07:51
Indian police is a group of shemale
Singh S.08/19/2019 07:42
These types of corrupt policemen are real cause of rape
Harjeet S.08/18/2019 18:40
Bhut khub duty nibha rhe ho
Ashok S.08/18/2019 11:29
Shameless cop