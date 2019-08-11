Kanwariyas Get a Warm Welcome From Vidisha Muslims

In this town, religious harmony between Muslims and Hindus is a yearly tradition.
Taufik S.09/13/2019 08:19
Good
Sonu S.09/11/2019 15:53
Aasahe hona chiaheyyy
Mridul S.09/10/2019 18:22
Lajabab aap sab desh ka sabse bara insaniyat ka misal ho salam aap sabko meri.
Miyang L.09/10/2019 15:04
How the leader how the citizens, india is really great...
Javed K.09/09/2019 17:58
Good job bhai
Babu P.09/09/2019 17:52
it's so nice to see unite wonderful
Alam A.09/08/2019 06:49
Police Wala harami hai
Naoba A.09/07/2019 14:58
Ap jobiho hendu ho ya muslaman apki jaho
Ashraf A.09/07/2019 14:12
👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👏👏👏👏👏good
Sukanta S.09/07/2019 12:20
Hello.... thanks to all..
Hussain H.09/07/2019 11:16
G. Hijde he ye
Afzal S.09/06/2019 16:00
A sub natak karnay kisi zarurat nahi hai
C R.09/06/2019 06:03
Pehle to kanwar ko marte Ho fir ye natak
Kaifeelrida K.09/06/2019 03:28
We should respect all religion we are Indians brothers and sisters
Sajjad A.09/06/2019 03:14
Verry good
बटुकभैरवमाताकाली ध.09/05/2019 14:21
बंदे मातरम
Gajendra Y.09/05/2019 04:29
good work
Umesh C.09/04/2019 15:38
Is this harmony or propaganda? Wherever there are hindus and muslims having had to live together, there is conflict. This conflict is due to one reason that for muslims India is a land of darul-harb(where muslims are in minority) which needs to be transformed into darul-islam( a land ruled by muslims). Moreover, it is the Kuran that says- Non-muslims are kaffirs and they need either to be converted or brutally killed. This is not mere a conceptual thing rather it is being propagated on war scale regularly through lakhs of madarasas funded nationally and internationally. Given such crude facts and relevant historical facts, unless there is an attempt from the islamic world to reform themselves, there can be no harmony. Even if it exists, it will be only on pieces of papers.
Mubarak M.09/01/2019 16:00
🙏
Shamim K.09/01/2019 14:18
Good