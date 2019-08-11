back

Kanwariyas Get a Warm Welcome From Vidisha Muslims

In this town, religious harmony between Muslims and Hindus is a yearly tradition.

08/11/2019 10:57 AM
133 comments

  • Taufik S.
    09/13/2019 08:19

    Good

  • Sonu S.
    09/11/2019 15:53

    Aasahe hona chiaheyyy

  • Mridul S.
    09/10/2019 18:22

    Lajabab aap sab desh ka sabse bara insaniyat ka misal ho salam aap sabko meri.

  • Miyang L.
    09/10/2019 15:04

    How the leader how the citizens, india is really great...

  • Javed K.
    09/09/2019 17:58

    Good job bhai

  • Babu P.
    09/09/2019 17:52

    it's so nice to see unite wonderful

  • Alam A.
    09/08/2019 06:49

    Police Wala harami hai

  • Naoba A.
    09/07/2019 14:58

    Ap jobiho hendu ho ya muslaman apki jaho

  • Ashraf A.
    09/07/2019 14:12

    👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👏👏👏👏👏good

  • Sukanta S.
    09/07/2019 12:20

    Hello.... thanks to all..

  • Hussain H.
    09/07/2019 11:16

    G. Hijde he ye

  • Afzal S.
    09/06/2019 16:00

    A sub natak karnay kisi zarurat nahi hai

  • C R.
    09/06/2019 06:03

    Pehle to kanwar ko marte Ho fir ye natak

  • Kaifeelrida K.
    09/06/2019 03:28

    We should respect all religion we are Indians brothers and sisters

  • Sajjad A.
    09/06/2019 03:14

    Verry good

  • बटुकभैरवमाताकाली ध.
    09/05/2019 14:21

    बंदे मातरम

  • Gajendra Y.
    09/05/2019 04:29

    good work

  • Umesh C.
    09/04/2019 15:38

    Is this harmony or propaganda? Wherever there are hindus and muslims having had to live together, there is conflict. This conflict is due to one reason that for muslims India is a land of darul-harb(where muslims are in minority) which needs to be transformed into darul-islam( a land ruled by muslims). Moreover, it is the Kuran that says- Non-muslims are kaffirs and they need either to be converted or brutally killed. This is not mere a conceptual thing rather it is being propagated on war scale regularly through lakhs of madarasas funded nationally and internationally. Given such crude facts and relevant historical facts, unless there is an attempt from the islamic world to reform themselves, there can be no harmony. Even if it exists, it will be only on pieces of papers.

  • Mubarak M.
    09/01/2019 16:00

    🙏

  • Shamim K.
    09/01/2019 14:18

    Good