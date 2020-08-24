back

Kapil Mishra & The Bloomsbury Book On Delhi Riots

He hit the headlines once again when Bloomsbury India withdrew from publishing "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story". Kapil Mishra was to be the chief guest at the book launch. Here's what makes him so controversial...

08/24/2020 11:07 AM
  • 77.1k
  • 100

Politics

  1. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

  2. 4:46

    Sonia Gandhi Retains Congress Helmsmanship

  3. 3:30

    Kapil Mishra & The Bloomsbury Book On Delhi Riots

  4. 3:46

    Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy

  5. 6:55

    Ravi Pins Rahul Over PM-CARES Verdict

  6. 3:01

    When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle

89 comments

  • Sahil A.
    16 hours

    Sweden bhi gaya tha Kapil Mishra 🤔🤔🤔

  • Rohit K.
    2 days

    By the way what has happened to maulana saad kabhi unki v report banakar dekao ........only supporting one community will not help

  • Rohit K.
    2 days

    The newspaper of like you will understand the situation of india in2050 if we allow protest like Shaheen Bagh every where

  • Mavi K.
    4 days

    Kapil ko bangalore aur Sweden nahi jana chahiye tha...

  • Sourav G.
    4 days

    Sweden is burning blame that on kapil mishra too🤣

  • Roshan D.
    4 days

    Pre ordered this book. Can't wait to read about the Anti Hindu riots of Delhi.

  • Daryl M.
    4 days

    Brut. is so biased the community u ar protecting will burn u down eventually

  • Vicky Y.
    5 days

    😂 pela gaya tahir 😂

  • गीता य.
    5 days

    Good job kapil Mishra

  • Narendra N.
    5 days

    He siad to un block the roads is this a crime

  • Narendra N.
    5 days

    But acc to brut Tahir hussein didn't do anything but kapil mishra who asked to clear the road is a crime

  • Narendra N.
    5 days

    What wrong he said if people blocking the road other side people also have the right to come to raid

  • Hazique S.
    5 days

    And yet he remains free and roams the streets of India spreading hate and violence likes of which he did through a tweet during the riots and gave inflammatory speeches to increase the violence. His tweet was taken down by twitter but the Indian judicial system could not find any thing inflammatory speech in his tweet .......sad to see that this kind of people roam around the streets of India.

  • Adil S.
    6 days

    bhai ye chutiya khud Modi ko ISI se juda hua bata raha hai fir usi party me join kar leta hai...aur humlogo ko ye baat kab samjhegi...chahe koi bhi party aaye hum unke liye sirf Vote Bank hai....

  • आनिस्सा ज.
    6 days

    And these goons are going to write their story book" Delhi riots 2020" , bdw do they know what is the spell of book!!!

  • Tapomaya S.
    6 days

    Tahir Hussain booked and chargesheet already prepared ! Still then this secular drama.

  • Vilas D.
    6 days

    Their is no controversy, it is example of intolerance when the book on the truth has been stopped from publishing.

  • Ranadeep M.
    6 days

    Iss aadmi ka koi bharosa nhi

  • Sanket G.
    6 days

    He has a powerful surname and caste he can do anything

  • Mohammed T.
    6 days

    He is a elected hinduvta terrorist

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.