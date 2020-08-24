back
Kapil Mishra & The Bloomsbury Book On Delhi Riots
He hit the headlines once again when Bloomsbury India withdrew from publishing "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story". Kapil Mishra was to be the chief guest at the book launch. Here's what makes him so controversial...
08/24/2020 11:07 AM
89 comments
Sahil A.16 hours
Sweden bhi gaya tha Kapil Mishra 🤔🤔🤔
Rohit K.2 days
By the way what has happened to maulana saad kabhi unki v report banakar dekao ........only supporting one community will not help
Rohit K.2 days
The newspaper of like you will understand the situation of india in2050 if we allow protest like Shaheen Bagh every where
Mavi K.4 days
Kapil ko bangalore aur Sweden nahi jana chahiye tha...
Sourav G.4 days
Sweden is burning blame that on kapil mishra too🤣
Roshan D.4 days
Pre ordered this book. Can't wait to read about the Anti Hindu riots of Delhi.
Daryl M.4 days
Brut. is so biased the community u ar protecting will burn u down eventually
Vicky Y.5 days
😂 pela gaya tahir 😂
गीता य.5 days
Good job kapil Mishra
Narendra N.5 days
He siad to un block the roads is this a crime
Narendra N.5 days
But acc to brut Tahir hussein didn't do anything but kapil mishra who asked to clear the road is a crime
Narendra N.5 days
What wrong he said if people blocking the road other side people also have the right to come to raid
Hazique S.5 days
And yet he remains free and roams the streets of India spreading hate and violence likes of which he did through a tweet during the riots and gave inflammatory speeches to increase the violence. His tweet was taken down by twitter but the Indian judicial system could not find any thing inflammatory speech in his tweet .......sad to see that this kind of people roam around the streets of India.
Adil S.6 days
bhai ye chutiya khud Modi ko ISI se juda hua bata raha hai fir usi party me join kar leta hai...aur humlogo ko ye baat kab samjhegi...chahe koi bhi party aaye hum unke liye sirf Vote Bank hai....
आनिस्सा ज.6 days
And these goons are going to write their story book" Delhi riots 2020" , bdw do they know what is the spell of book!!!
Tapomaya S.6 days
Tahir Hussain booked and chargesheet already prepared ! Still then this secular drama.
Vilas D.6 days
Their is no controversy, it is example of intolerance when the book on the truth has been stopped from publishing.
Ranadeep M.6 days
Iss aadmi ka koi bharosa nhi
Sanket G.6 days
He has a powerful surname and caste he can do anything
Mohammed T.6 days
He is a elected hinduvta terrorist