back
Kareena And Dia Talk Women’s Health
"I would have nightmares for days if I had to be Swara and read those comments." Dia Mirza speaks to Kareena Kapoor Khan on women's health, wellness and why social media comments sometimes scare her. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage.
14/02/2021 6:57 AM
- 225K
- 1.6K
- 27
22 comments
Saba Z.a day
Luv u
Belle K.a day
Bebo doesnt really have much to say.. she just repeats everything the other person is saying.. 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
Ashitha N.a day
Are they really talking abt organ donation????? Like have they e1 once donated their blood ?? Gyaan batna koi inse seekhe 😶
Shradha M.a day
I like dia mirza words bullshit kareena over action gawaar buddi dukaan
Prajna C.2 days
Watching Kareena’s show is TOXIC
Tow S.2 days
Why do I feel like Bebo is gonna have a girl.
Flynn S.2 days
I support Bollywood Doesn't matter how corrupted and pathetic it is I like those shameless people And even more to those public who goes to watch their movies. Keep going" apna kam banta bharme jae janta"
Joy D.2 days
You chose to be the center of attraction and now when you have become what you wanted to be you are scared of this ......
Santhi S.2 days
Maa ka haath khaana, so lucky.
Amal K.3 days
Karanna why toxic what ever happened be relax.. Sweet both of you..
Marina R.3 days
Dia mirza... Such an underrated beauty😇
Vijayeta B.3 days
No matter how much Kareena tries to copy or ape Priyanka Chopra, she can't be her because she does not care about the real issues concerning real people. It's always gonna look like a fake show.
Prannoy N.3 days
I think the final episode of this series should end with a tutorial on how to wear the AirPods correctly ffs.
Neeti S.3 days
Bulls hit interview with rubbish anchor. Just wants to mint money
Kashmira S.3 days
There are a lot ppl/audience who watch 9 clock show, worth watching it, calling it toxic might be easy, rather it does not make differences to glossy faces. It's very imp to be practical & responsible of what's happening around, & stand for the right thing. It's a shame that u can't even support yr fellow bollywood actor who passed away, & encouraged all those who were involved in toxic products. Citizens are very well educated, rather observant, U will only come to when u step out of yr experience cars. Don't show us this bullshit, ppl won't promote PR conspiracys.
Rahab D.3 days
Great talk but people like kangana ruining Bollywood .thanx every Intelligent people ingnoring her
Mohan M.3 days
Yawn.
Heera N.3 days
Again kareena Her pr team is just like her hopeless Hide post
Bindu R.3 days
Most toxic people in India can be found in bollydawood movie mafia. These people also part of it.
Sunita S.3 days
Lockdown main aapko bhi toh maa ko khana bnakar khilana chaiye tha ... No ??