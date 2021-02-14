back

Kareena And Dia Talk Women’s Health

"I would have nightmares for days if I had to be Swara and read those comments." Dia Mirza speaks to Kareena Kapoor Khan on women's health, wellness and why social media comments sometimes scare her. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage.

14/02/2021 6:57 AM
  • 225K
  • 27

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  2. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

  3. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  4. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  5. 3:00

    Disha Ravi On Her Activism

  6. 6:40

    Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths

22 comments

  • Saba Z.
    a day

    Luv u

  • Belle K.
    a day

    Bebo doesnt really have much to say.. she just repeats everything the other person is saying.. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Ashitha N.
    a day

    Are they really talking abt organ donation????? Like have they e1 once donated their blood ?? Gyaan batna koi inse seekhe 😶

  • Shradha M.
    a day

    I like dia mirza words bullshit kareena over action gawaar buddi dukaan

  • Prajna C.
    2 days

    Watching Kareena’s show is TOXIC

  • Tow S.
    2 days

    Why do I feel like Bebo is gonna have a girl.

  • Flynn S.
    2 days

    I support Bollywood Doesn't matter how corrupted and pathetic it is I like those shameless people And even more to those public who goes to watch their movies. Keep going" apna kam banta bharme jae janta"

  • Joy D.
    2 days

    You chose to be the center of attraction and now when you have become what you wanted to be you are scared of this ......

  • Santhi S.
    2 days

    Maa ka haath khaana, so lucky.

  • Amal K.
    3 days

    Karanna why toxic what ever happened be relax.. Sweet both of you..

  • Marina R.
    3 days

    Dia mirza... Such an underrated beauty😇

  • Vijayeta B.
    3 days

    No matter how much Kareena tries to copy or ape Priyanka Chopra, she can't be her because she does not care about the real issues concerning real people. It's always gonna look like a fake show.

  • Prannoy N.
    3 days

    I think the final episode of this series should end with a tutorial on how to wear the AirPods correctly ffs.

  • Neeti S.
    3 days

    Bulls hit interview with rubbish anchor. Just wants to mint money

  • Kashmira S.
    3 days

    There are a lot ppl/audience who watch 9 clock show, worth watching it, calling it toxic might be easy, rather it does not make differences to glossy faces. It's very imp to be practical & responsible of what's happening around, & stand for the right thing. It's a shame that u can't even support yr fellow bollywood actor who passed away, & encouraged all those who were involved in toxic products. Citizens are very well educated, rather observant, U will only come to when u step out of yr experience cars. Don't show us this bullshit, ppl won't promote PR conspiracys.

  • Rahab D.
    3 days

    Great talk but people like kangana ruining Bollywood .thanx every Intelligent people ingnoring her

  • Mohan M.
    3 days

    Yawn.

  • Heera N.
    3 days

    Again kareena Her pr team is just like her hopeless Hide post

  • Bindu R.
    3 days

    Most toxic people in India can be found in bollydawood movie mafia. These people also part of it.

  • Sunita S.
    3 days

    Lockdown main aapko bhi toh maa ko khana bnakar khilana chaiye tha ... No ??

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.