Karnataka CM Claps Back At Protestors

“You have voted for Narendra Modi, right?” Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy yelled at protestors, angered that they didn’t vote for him.
114 comments
Sathya Y.07/16/2019 15:28
Page Admin please Narrate the situation correctly. Don't mislead people... He was angry with them, when they blocked him without purpose and they started shouting "Modi, Modi...." So he gave the answer go and ask Modi...not to me... We can easily make out that their purpose was to create chaos...
Antim T.07/16/2019 13:41
What can you expect from a bjp supporters lol🤣
BJ P.07/16/2019 13:38
BJP zindabaad... Adke kanro nimmannna jana 1+1 kottirodu...
Vikram R.07/16/2019 12:04
Sharm ata hai hame isko hamara CM kehneke liye
Vaibhav D.07/16/2019 09:05
That's why, his mla's got transfer. 😂🤣😂
Suryya D.07/16/2019 09:01
I can understand. I am from Bengal
Suryya D.07/16/2019 09:00
I can understand. I am from Bengal.
Pavi B.07/16/2019 02:43
Cheap minister
Sagar G.07/15/2019 13:14
Thats why government is collapsing now 😂
Charlie L.07/15/2019 09:37
Most disgusting behavioural third class cm for Karnataka
Mohammed N.07/14/2019 14:28
We all love you sir hd Kumar Anna
Adarsha S.07/14/2019 11:26
Yes iam proudly say I love modhiji bapuji
Ravi R.07/14/2019 03:28
Don't mislead!! They're already discussed with cm ! cm requested them to give 15 days to find the solution for that issue & They are agreed! In between by bjp leader's motivation after one hour when cm going to the janatha darshan then these protesters gathered & come in front of cm bus & covered bus & started shouting like modi,modi, modi, asking cm to slove their problems now only & everyone knows that this is the motivation of bjp leaders they want to disturb the cm program that's it ! By this incident cm loses his patience & replied like this !!that's it!!
Siva R.07/13/2019 02:53
This bloody media never changes show full or keep quit All fellows shouting modi modi modi and they all having Bjp flags why the fuck your not showing that ......Leave about him whether he is good cm or bad cm... what about those people are they supposed to humiliate Chief minister...
Hârshä R.07/12/2019 18:17
How brutality it was?
Birju P.07/12/2019 15:24
Narendra modiji cleared his message in the very first speech in parliament that I am.prime minister of 130 crores Indians. I am for that people who voted for me and for that people Also who didn't vote for me. This is called simplicity and honesty. And this is democracy this is not a dictatorship where you give like this type of statement in public. This CM of Karnataka has only Advertised Vicks vapourub and towels by crying in front of public press conference. And he is the worse CM any state has received till now. (I am sparing kejrivaland Mamta didi. Jay shree raam mamta didi.) 😂😂😂😂. So he has to go for this bullshit statement. Karma will fo the justice.
Sai B.07/12/2019 08:52
ilanti cm lu endukayya manaku🤔🤔
Kedar S.07/10/2019 08:55
He always keeps on Crying like a kid saying Congressi are not letting us to do work even after Congressi Insulted his dad what a Shame
ಸಿರಿ ಸ.07/10/2019 04:17
Thukali blujp
Vasanth K.07/09/2019 06:15
Super