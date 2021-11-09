back

Karnataka Fruit-Seller Wins The Padma Shri

Why did this Karnataka orange seller win a Padma Shri?

09/11/2021 4:18 PM
Portraits

320 comments

  • Bossie K.
    2 days

    With love from the northeast...namma kannadiga!

  • Ravishankar M.
    5 days

    This award is meant to be ordinary people who do extraordinary things in life

  • Aruna M.
    7 days

    Hat's of to him 🌹🌹🌹

  • John S.
    16/11/2021 17:48

    Al ths awardz given to poor r d result of elections, n evrybdy is getn chutya by their tricks

  • Farid H.
    16/11/2021 15:00

    Congratulations

  • James C.
    16/11/2021 14:23

    God bless him

  • Abasaheb M.
    16/11/2021 14:13

    Real heroes are getting their owner

  • সপ্তর্ষি ঘ.
    15/11/2021 12:56

    The only thing we should ensure is that we would not let BJP take any credit for this man's hard work.

  • Dalaal A.
    14/11/2021 06:51

    I see brut is turning into patriot media from jihadi media .... Yes that's the beauty of modi ... Modi might have mistake but he is truly patriot.... Thanx for recognizing modis work.... 70 saal se garib kisan atamhatya karta aa raha h issiliye agar kuch kiya ja raha h to kya ye galat h kya dasa sudharne k liye naya kanoon lana galat h ... Agar ye kanoon sahi nhi to amend karo kisan k liye kya sahi h garib kisan k liye mandi k dalaalo k liye nhi aap sirf mandi k dalaalo k bhale ki baat karte ho... But bill wapas lo ye galat h .. Modi ji farming scientist ko aur garib kisan ko baitha kr amend karo but iss rakesh dakait jaise arabpati kisan aur arban naxal ko alag rakho...

  • Sushant E.
    14/11/2021 06:47

    Great ❤️

  • Hissay P.
    14/11/2021 06:23

    Congrats sir

  • Kamal U.
    14/11/2021 05:57

    I hope these people get some money with that reward so as they could settle down very well

  • Kalithkar A.
    14/11/2021 04:51

    Hats off to the wonderful person he truly deserve this award

  • Arun K.
    13/11/2021 16:16

    These humble background ppl are increasing the value of Padma Sri awards..

  • Sajjanar V.
    13/11/2021 13:21

    Congratulations haajabba Sir 👍👍👍👍👍💐💐🙏🏼💐💐

  • Bilaal A.
    13/11/2021 07:12

    India is Full of such exceptional inspiring stories🙂

  • Anindita H.
    13/11/2021 05:58

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Bhaskar B.
    12/11/2021 21:01

    True Indian Rock Stars.. they never had good education or great privileges .. but gave everything for the nation.. they deserve all the recognition

  • Prem K.
    12/11/2021 17:36

    🙏

  • Habeeb R.
    12/11/2021 15:51

    "He organized classes at a mosque " over this sentence the blind bhakts of hate mongers r closing their gober eyes

