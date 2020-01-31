back

Karnataka's Orange Seller Wins Padma Shri

Why did this Karnataka fruit-seller win a prestigious civilian award? 👏👏👏

01/31/2020 12:57 PM
137 comments

  • Bernardine S.
    5 hours

    So proud of you , love my state of Karnataka and respect for you my brother. God bless!!!

  • शि व.
    5 hours

    Why brut India is blurring ANI Mike....

  • शि व.
    5 hours

    🥇🥇🙏❤️❤️❤️😊

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    Here's a complete list of winners for the Padma Shri awards 2020 in the field of social work: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/govt-announces-names-of-padma-shri-awardees-on-eve-of-republic-day-1640142-2020-01-25

  • Avendra A.
    13 hours

    Great

  • Ashwin P.
    a day

    Respect 🙏

  • Thangsing C.
    a day

    Deep Respect and salute

  • Prasad D.
    a day

    Shame on the rich...

  • Vignesh R.
    a day

    Hats off

  • Pratik D.
    a day

    great man

  • Bhaskara S.
    a day

    Very proud of You

  • Jagdish K.
    2 days

    Salute to this man He is truly Desh bhakt

  • Amanpret K.
    2 days

    Hats off to you sir ...💐💐

  • Clara R.
    2 days

    Great work. God bless your noble work.

  • Kamalesh S.
    2 days

    This is for first time that Brut did not give poison to us

  • Sumitha G.
    2 days

    Living example for all of us

  • RB S.
    2 days

    Super

  • Riyaz A.
    2 days

    Proud of you sir one more example of our society no more religion is higher than humanity all the best and lots of love and respect

  • Ejaz A.
    2 days

    No words for u sir Salute u sir

  • Ali K.
    2 days

    U r great sir.i salute u sir.