Karnataka School Puts On Babri Demolition Play

Students of an RSS-run school presented a play reenacting the Babri Masjid demolition in the presence of high-level ministers.

12/18/2019 1:54 PM
  • Syed R.
    2 days

    Oh god tf come on man! You littrely converting those kids into zombies...

  • Nishanth S.
    3 days

    Some people say "rss should condemn it" ! When will they understand what rss is... why it was banned multiple times. The kids might learn to work around the law instead of doing straightup violence like this. They would still be on the wrong side of modern human values when they grow up. Sure they will be on the right side of ancient tribal values. This is not shameful, but criminal as i see it.

  • Fatima J.
    3 days

    Dis is wat rss n bjp can teach their future generations. Shameful 😡😡😡

  • Aahan K.
    3 days

    Ab pata chala Hindu dharm kaysa he

  • Kh S.
    4 days

    Is it written in hindu scripture to hate and kill muslim religion or any other religion...just curious

  • Ilyas P.
    5 days

    madar chod dam hai to hyderabad me kar ke dikhao

  • Ak M.
    5 days

    mandir bhi aayesa hi girega

  • Islam S.
    5 days

    Future going black

  • Javed A.
    5 days

    Maroge salo

  • Jagdish T.
    5 days

    Jae Sihri ram

  • Pratik S.
    5 days

    शानदार

  • Ijash A.
    5 days

    Terrorist

  • Shahzad A.
    5 days

    Sab Randi ka jana hai Jo Kar raha hai

  • Aman G.
    5 days

    top 10 school dekhlo

  • Arif M.
    5 days

    Future rss goons

  • Kartikey M.
    5 days

    जय श्री राम

  • Faisal S.
    5 days

    Mujhe is bt ka dukh h y log hamare Hindu bhaiyo k baccho ko gunda bna rhe h desh ka Hindu Muslim Chen aman se jina chata h rss desh ki shandi bhng krne ka Kam KR RHA h

  • Saddam S.
    5 days

    Nimge anjikena

  • Mithun K.
    5 days

    The school kids performed about isro's mangalayana last year.. This year they choose ram mandir verdict as main topic..

  • Naval S.
    5 days

    जाने कहाँ गए वो दिन शिवसेना देश को एक साथ लेकर चलती थी आज पुरी बदलने लग गइ है क्या वो दिन वापस नहीं आ सकते