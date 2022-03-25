back
Karnataka Speaker's "Our RSS" remark sparks stir
“You will call RSS your own.” Is the state assembly the right place for the Karnataka Speaker to express his affinity for the RSS?
25/03/2022 5:32 PM
- 386.5K
- 4.3K
- 679
639 comments
Yusuf F.an hour
😠
Rahul P.2 hours
Jali na ??
Fazal A.2 hours
Even he turned to be a sanghi
Fayaz S.2 hours
Nach ke barabar speaker ke
Khadar B.2 hours
420
Uzma A.3 hours
Fools
Nawaz N.5 hours
Bjp 420
Brut India6 hours
Not long back, another Speaker managed to rub Nitish Kumar the wrong way, here’s his angered response:
Arbaaz S.7 hours
the ideology and beliefs are everyone's right, definitely there's nothing wrong in that but the things to understand is they are clearly making their 'sarkar' purely on the basis of hate! anything that aparts people is and should be considered wrong!!! people of India are in a different swing if religion ism today, and m afraid there's much more nuisance to be created!
Syed A.8 hours
Shame on u speeker
Ziya U.8 hours
No rss
Ziya U.8 hours
No
Mubeena T.8 hours
No never ever it happens
Saleem M.8 hours
rss speaker
Ishrath A.8 hours
BJP/RSS Has ruined the country. They surviving only on communal politics.
Kohat A.8 hours
Thanks Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Azizur R.8 hours
Shame on the Speaker
Maquebool A.9 hours
What a shamefull statement by the hono. speaker in the assembly in Karnataka. The state is called as software hub and people like this r ruling the state and r in politic shame to all..
Saif A.9 hours
Now parliament speakers are also...taking nonsense things...
عرش خ.9 hours
Ganta rss aga tara