Karnataka Speaker's "Our RSS" remark sparks stir

“You will call RSS your own.” Is the state assembly the right place for the Karnataka Speaker to express his affinity for the RSS?

25/03/2022 5:32 PM
639 comments

  • Yusuf F.
    an hour

    😠

  • Rahul P.
    2 hours

    Jali na ??

  • Fazal A.
    2 hours

    Even he turned to be a sanghi

  • Fayaz S.
    2 hours

    Nach ke barabar speaker ke

  • Khadar B.
    2 hours

    420

  • Uzma A.
    3 hours

    Fools

  • Nawaz N.
    5 hours

    Bjp 420

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Not long back, another Speaker managed to rub Nitish Kumar the wrong way, here’s his angered response:

  • Arbaaz S.
    7 hours

    the ideology and beliefs are everyone's right, definitely there's nothing wrong in that but the things to understand is they are clearly making their 'sarkar' purely on the basis of hate! anything that aparts people is and should be considered wrong!!! people of India are in a different swing if religion ism today, and m afraid there's much more nuisance to be created!

  • Syed A.
    8 hours

    Shame on u speeker

  • Ziya U.
    8 hours

    No rss

  • Ziya U.
    8 hours

    No

  • Mubeena T.
    8 hours

    No never ever it happens

  • Saleem M.
    8 hours

    rss speaker

  • Ishrath A.
    8 hours

    BJP/RSS Has ruined the country. They surviving only on communal politics.

  • Kohat A.
    8 hours

    Thanks Muhammad Ali Jinnah

  • Azizur R.
    8 hours

    Shame on the Speaker

  • Maquebool A.
    9 hours

    What a shamefull statement by the hono. speaker in the assembly in Karnataka. The state is called as software hub and people like this r ruling the state and r in politic shame to all..

  • Saif A.
    9 hours

    Now parliament speakers are also...taking nonsense things...

  • عرش خ.
    9 hours

    Ganta rss aga tara

