Karnataka Tourists Forced To Travel 80 Km To Pick Up Litter
When two tourists discarded their pizza boxes on the side of the road in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, they didn’t think much of it. That is until a local official stepped in...
10/11/2020 4:58 PMupdated: 10/11/2020 5:00 PM
138 comments
Mohd F.3 days
That's, not what u do in our country..
Sushma M.4 days
Mehul S.7 days
Never leave the bill inside🤐
Abei Z.17/11/2020 14:09
Do the same with the locals too ...coz usually people ignore thier own people ...
Yadu V.17/11/2020 13:36
In majestic bust stand construction area staff and police daily beat and fine money what they have in pocket who is public urine people Really rudely beaten elders also Any one chk how many toilets in busstand daily thouseds of people coming there long journey in public places they don't put facilitys and blaming public about this How the bus stand clean visit Vijayawada bus stand once For cleaning purpose 24x7 100+ staff here
Sagar P.17/11/2020 12:12
It has to be this way only to teach us as indians that too few us calling ourselves educated rubbing arround in swanky bikes and cars...
Shivam S.17/11/2020 07:26
Its called free fund ki bakchodi..
Francis X.17/11/2020 06:02
Congratulations to you sir for a job well done. We need more officials like you. God bless you and your family members always and abundantly.
Melky S.16/11/2020 20:38
Just show off.
Sãlmäñ Z.16/11/2020 17:47
Instead of calling them ,u would have fielded garbage 🗑. As u wont invest in this but blame tourist.
Vijaya P.16/11/2020 16:16
Very nice work sir
Parvez J.16/11/2020 10:41
Acha desh ke bahar bhi famous hone chah raha hai
Aparna J.16/11/2020 08:05
Great job
Madhusmita B.16/11/2020 04:14
Is every citizen so much concerned about the cleanliness??? If this was not good,it could have been done by anyone instead of calling someone back from such a long distance. We need to remember they behave what they see here and so we need to set examples. I've seen many foreigners also take initiative to clean our beaches at times. Are we truly concerned about the pollution we have created??
Radhika K.16/11/2020 04:07
Good. But why don't we penalise our country men too. Tourist learn from watching us. They follow the people living there.
Asish M.16/11/2020 03:27
Only Brut India can stretch 20 seconds of content into 3-5 min video 😒
Mountain M.15/11/2020 17:41
Publicity stun
Mountain M.15/11/2020 17:40
Woh bhi India mey. Bas yahi kachra rey gaya tha kya..
Manpreet S.15/11/2020 17:19
U culd cal due 2 brand company policy of takeing phone number wat about other road side vendors and so many things chips colddrinks etc etc how will u catch such people and creat revaluation sir😂 u just got lucky
Akshay B.15/11/2020 17:05
Officials should screw such people pretty badly. Heavy penalties should be imposed on such people to litter around.