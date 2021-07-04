Karnataka Villagers Build Pedestrian Bridge Themselves

Imran Khan Compares India And China
Hats off to this exemplary people of this Karnataka village for their combined efforts n funding of the much needed bridge on the stream n making their life easier.n risk free .This will be an inspiration for the people of other villages too .
...
Salute to this people.
Fuck your MlA
Together you are strong.
If people have to do this on their own, then whats the point of us paying taxes. Are taxes only useful for paying salaries of mps and mlas and ministers?
This is incredible India.
And the government will label it ATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT. Well..... BJP has lost its votes from this place.. 😄😄😄😄
This reminds me if you want a change in society be the change. Not to wait for the better change to come to you cause mostly you can never know when it may reach.
Actually we don't need polititions to make things happen.
They only need our money and vote.
If the same bridge was constructed by our elected officials it would have costed in crores.
I think government should make this village tax free
Dont elect them again
Modi is useless, no help to his people. He needs to be removed
DId the minister show up to the opening ceremony?
BJP😂😂😂
What about mgnrega scheme they could have used that to build the bridge
Guess Tea jues is busy making laundry list and money but not supporting such people
Big salute to all villagers and the motivators , good wakeup call to all bhakts of current govt .. bravo people stay long god bless you and vote right people but not corrupt govt
