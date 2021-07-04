back

Karnataka Villagers Build Pedestrian Bridge Themselves

All they wanted was a bridge. After 15 years, this Karnataka village decided to stop waiting...💪❤️️🌉

04/07/2021 6:57 AM
  • 74.8K
  • 51

And even more

  1. 3:04

    Imran Khan Compares India And China

  2. 6:27

    Activist Stan Swamy’s Message Before Arrest

  3. 7:02

    You Should Care About The New Rafale Revelations. Here's Why

  4. 3:47

    The Countries Without A National Day

  5. 1:50

    Karnataka Villagers Build Pedestrian Bridge Themselves

  6. 3:18

    Clothes With No Gender... From Kolkata

48 comments

  • Grace M.
    an hour

    Click here for better turn up. ❤❤❤❤❤ 👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/VsbKdcIO6KE2MzI0

  • Geeta R.
    12 hours

    Hats off to this exemplary people of this Karnataka village for their combined efforts n funding of the much needed bridge on the stream n making their life easier.n risk free .This will be an inspiration for the people of other villages too . ...

  • Ariful I.
    16 hours

    Salute to this people. Fuck your MlA Together you are strong.

  • Praphul V.
    16 hours

    If people have to do this on their own, then whats the point of us paying taxes. Are taxes only useful for paying salaries of mps and mlas and ministers?

  • Son M.
    17 hours

    This is incredible India.

  • Ben Jackson
    17 hours

    Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !!  Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ...   Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours.   (1) No direction required   (2) No hidden fees   (3) No fraud For info :   Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Apa P.
    17 hours

    And the government will label it ATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT. Well..... BJP has lost its votes from this place.. 😄😄😄😄

  • Ali H.
    19 hours

    This reminds me if you want a change in society be the change. Not to wait for the better change to come to you cause mostly you can never know when it may reach.

  • Arunop
    19 hours

    Actually we don't need polititions to make things happen. They only need our money and vote.

  • Joyce S.
    19 hours

    If the same bridge was constructed by our elected officials it would have costed in crores.

  • Anurag K.
    19 hours

    I think government should make this village tax free

  • Syed U.
    20 hours

    Dont elect them again

  • Patricia G.
    a day

    Modi is useless, no help to his people. He needs to be removed

  • محمد ع.
    a day

    I’m trying my best to reach out to as much people i could reach out to just to teach them about bitcoin mining and how to invest and make extra profit for themselves and their families you can contact her on the name below 👇👇lin

  • Viola J.
    a day

    How are you!! Are you looking for how to make money weekly? Are you affected by PANDEMIC financially? no problem just click the name below to boost your financial status. click on👇👇lin

  • Niita P.
    a day

    DId the minister show up to the opening ceremony?

  • Er S.
    a day

    BJP😂😂😂

  • Abhilash B.
    a day

    What about mgnrega scheme they could have used that to build the bridge

  • Os M.
    a day

    Guess Tea jues is busy making laundry list and money but not supporting such people

  • Os M.
    a day

    Big salute to all villagers and the motivators , good wakeup call to all bhakts of current govt .. bravo people stay long god bless you and vote right people but not corrupt govt