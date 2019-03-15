back

Kartarpur Corridor: Harsimrat Vs Navjot Kaur

Who will the Sikh pilgrims thank when the Kartarpur corridor opens: Navjot Singh Sidhu or the Modi government? As India and Pakistan met to thrash out the modalities of the road link between the two countries, rivals Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Navjot Kaur settled personal scores. 🇮🇳👳🇵🇰⚡️

03/15/2019 10:45 AMupdated: 03/15/2019 10:58 AM
179 comments

  • Muhammad I.
    10/11/2019 12:45

  • Vicky C.
    04/01/2019 11:58

    Every Sikh and punjabi thankful to Mr sidhu for kartarpur sahib corridor.. क्या कभी आखों से अंधभक्ती की पट्टी खोल सच्च को देख पायेंगे इस देश में???

  • ਸ. ਸ.
    04/01/2019 09:58

    ਇੰਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਬੀਬੀਆਂ ਚ ਇਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਐ, ਬੀਬੀ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਮੈਦਾਨ ਫਤਹਿ ਕਰਨਗੇ ,, ਹੋ ਸਕੇ ਤੇ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਬੀਬੀਆਂ ਫਿਰੋਜ਼ਪੁਰ ਆਉਣਾ

  • ਭੁਪਿੰਦਰ ਬ.
    04/01/2019 04:16

    ਇਹ ਫੋਟੋਆ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਨਾਲ ਦੇਖੋ ਦੋਨੋ ਭੈਣਾ ਭੈਣਾ ਲੱਗਦੀਆ ਨੇ

  • Laddi S.
    03/31/2019 16:12

    A

  • Jagseer B.
    03/31/2019 14:46

    ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ

  • Lakhvendr M.
    03/31/2019 14:24

    Dabal rool

  • Shaminder W.
    03/31/2019 13:46

    Fuddu Sidhu

  • Sandeep J.
    03/31/2019 13:42

    Navjot sidhu fuddu bnda

  • Shhera S.
    03/31/2019 13:27

    Sidhu

  • Gagan G.
    03/31/2019 10:05

    Sidhu ok

  • Vijay L.
    03/31/2019 08:40

    sikhs will always thank sidhu and Imran khan for this corridor..

  • ਬਲਜੀਤ ਮ.
    03/31/2019 04:47

    ਬੀਬੀ ਹਰਸਿਮਰਤ ਕੌਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਜਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ

  • Bljot R.
    03/31/2019 03:01

    Nvjot sidhu ko logo neboht koshish Kiya prr ,nkaami hi mili bequse uss te babe nank da hath hai logon ke sachy piyar Ka sath hai

  • Bljot R.
    03/31/2019 02:59

    Navjot sidhu jinabad

  • Parminder G.
    03/30/2019 16:19

    Sidhu is right

  • Raj S.
    03/30/2019 14:57

    ਸਿੱਧੂ ਜੀ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ

  • Sultan S.
    03/30/2019 14:49

    Modi

  • Ayu S.
    03/30/2019 09:46

    Though he's just a threat to the nation like any other Khalistan terror supporter but here credit goes to Navjot singh siddhu. And moreover there's no logic to thank Mr. Imran khan or Pakistan for this. It was the right of our Sikh brothers to be allowed to visit the corridor, not a gift by Pussystan.

  • Thakur S.
    03/30/2019 08:01

    Modi