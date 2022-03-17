Kashmir, a forgotten commentary from 1947

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
Here’s how Jammu & Kashmir agreed to become part of India 72 years ago:
https://theprint.in/past-forward/how-on-this-day-72-years-ago-jammu-kashmir-agreed-to-become-a-part-of-india/311724/
Here’s how Jammu & Kashmir agreed to become part of India 72 years ago: https://theprint.in/past-forward/how-on-this-day-72-years-ago-jammu-kashmir-agreed-to-become-a-part-of-india/311724/
Muzaffar D.20/03/2022 14:50
Now sanghis will say who was Sheikh Abdullah and who were civilians who took arms against tribal raiders ? Of course kashmiri Muslims now we paying for that blunder of our ancestors and Sheikh's choice
Zulfiqar A.20/03/2022 08:35
Hours after Indian terrorists in uniform landed kn Kashmir they wioed of entire villages in Kashmir. You are celebrating mass massacres. Shame on you. https://kashmirlife-net.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/kashmirlife.net/1947first-blood-issue-33-vol-07-88609/?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&_markup=1&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D#aoh=16477651825218&_ct=1647765191013&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fkashmirlife.net%2F1947first-blood-issue-33-vol-07-88609%2F
Nisar D.20/03/2022 05:48
In the forward portion the truth is hidden in which India did a promise and accession was signed on 3 points and later will be dismissed... And the day never come Will hope for the best in which paradise becomes hell (bloodshed)
Chris O.20/03/2022 04:06
If you ask me it's our European friends who made it happen.... What if they never visited us in the 1st place I wonder what would have happened then.. Coz i believe they did spread the poison of religious disharmony among our people..
Khan Z.20/03/2022 03:11
this is when illegal and illogical accession happen ... Due to which every kashmiri is suffering where its kashmiri pandit or muslim...
Abd M.20/03/2022 03:09
Over 800000 force keeping Kashmir in pace everyday and there is no internet no electricity no mosque opening killing rape all are legal for Indian army. Brave nation brave army killed 100 thousand Kashmiri.
Ushin F.20/03/2022 01:32
SZzZzzz Zzzzz
Mohammad J.19/03/2022 22:38
Ridiculously fake
Biswajit D.19/03/2022 20:05
Basically Kashmir is a predominantly hindu state. All muslims living in Kashmir are invaders. They must leave ASAP
Pavan G.19/03/2022 18:26
Must watch
Azeem S.19/03/2022 16:27
Propaganda and edited
Zubair A.19/03/2022 15:49
You missed the part where he promised things
Leeladhar B.19/03/2022 15:34
Brut’s subtle anti India agenda is so apparent in every other video they do. Curious as to who owns Brut?
Sk H.19/03/2022 13:55
Traitor Nehru
Joydipta G.19/03/2022 13:36
Kutta Nehru 😡
Karim R.19/03/2022 11:49
Black days for kashmir 22 October 1947. 27 October 1947 . And of course British played very well with both nonsense.
Hassan C.19/03/2022 11:45
Sheikh Abdullah traitor of Kashmir
Omar M.19/03/2022 11:24
What I see world 🌎🌍 it's like always been involving War's from beginning Everytime war's, endless war's we see war's in Black and white screen, also color screen, also earlier History books before screens, What I think if the west side of land if there were another different planet , people in this world not much advance with technology but peaceful🕊️ life
Manish T.19/03/2022 10:43
Thanks to britishers for this 😒