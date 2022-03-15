back

Kashmir Files: Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress

"What is the truth?" Watch Nirmala Sitharaman lose her cool over the Congress' Kashmir Files tweets.

15/03/2022 6:14 PM
  • 270.7K
  • 722

695 comments

  • Muhammad M.
    9 minutes

    Signs of political bankruptcy

  • Najiya A.
    9 minutes

    They have biren in power for last two terms and for one term under bajpayee. Why have they not yet reinstated the pandits in Kashmir? Clearly they don't want this issue to be over. They want the fire for next few years to win elections.

  • Imtiyaz Y.
    15 minutes

    Forget congress...now ball is in ur hand ..settle kashmir issue once for all...find a solution of long lasting problem which will favour all sections of kadhmiries. But we know u only do allegations to congress for ur vote bank...and keep the wounds of kadhmiries in same position

  • Almas K.
    20 minutes

    Rabid bitch

  • Thomas P.
    21 minutes

    what has Finance minister to do with this… better she concentrates on strengthening the economy of country instead of selling the assents of India…. Shameless….

  • Reuben V.
    22 minutes

    Instead of taking care of the rising prices she has the guts to talk about a movie which is a story based out of video interviews it's not a documentary. Well come this parliamentary herione. Let the govt discuss on this issue Naroda Patiya massacre which happened this is documented. There were muslims killed more. What are these people talking about. There is lots of fights between hindu religion itself i am upper u are lower. I feel one shud know the pain of the life. Trying being human things can change a lot. Anyone talks about religion one gets angry it's bound to happen let's see how many talk about love for one and other this is the difficult part.

  • Titanium S.
    26 minutes

    Maam I have paid 300 bucks on movie 🍿 ticket and popcorn for 7 to 800 rupees.. with high GST and TAXX what about the taxex ? At time pandits were exodus as they show here we are exodus with GST And TAXxes...🤪

  • Aaliya K.
    27 minutes

    Nirmala tayi hindu muslim se fursat mil jaye to 4 crore logo ki job khayi corona mai unko wapas Lana hai kaise ye hi bata do ????

  • Saro A.
    37 minutes

    So sorry Nirmala,talk something on economy of our country. Finance minister🙊🙊🙊🙉🙉🙉

  • Reuben V.
    37 minutes

    https://www.facebook.com/100003384160053/posts/4696677003788392/

  • Zia K.
    40 minutes

    Bjp is in power So many militry on ground Send back the hindu pandit to Kashmir.. Why not Are these hindu are more comfortable where they are now with lots of govt free sapport.since 1989. This film is just a masala to bjp for adding hatered

  • Subbhhu S.
    40 minutes

    Why the fcuk the bahujan hindus have to care abt brahmin pandits... While those brahmins never ever cared abt the tribes genocide in marichappi Or butchering of east people in the name of armed forces act or massacre of innocent Muslims in Gujarat Or the oppressed hindu dalits brutally killed in the name of caste??.. Why we need to give a buck abt bundits 😁

  • Irfan J.
    an hour

    Don't listen to these fake people she doesn't even about her own field and she is talking about History Listen to real pandit

  • Achit I.
    an hour

    Parliament me ek movie par heavy discussion.. wah re wah new india.. Give us employment, financial assistance, talk about inflation, tax, high price in essential commodities.. MF

  • Abd-Allah S.
    an hour

    Because of this lady India gdp ran - 23 last year. She is an imbecile.

  • Jayasimha R.
    an hour

    Hey bjp folks 1. You had 8 yrs and this was an open secret; did you need a filmmaker to throw light on this issue 😜 2. Forget 15L what happened to recovery of balck money from politicians (all parties) and illegal money stashed by actors/businessmen 3. Why is sonia staying still in 10 Janpath, though she is not privileged; can’t get her vacated??? 4. What’s stopping from implementing uniform civil code? 5. Why common tax paying citizens are deprived of basic benefits - health; pension; education etc. and many more

  • Godwin P.
    an hour

    What are this guy's doing...!!!!??🙄 Blaming the Congress in every possible way.when are you going to begin your duty?? congress party is not your responsibility..try to achieve something to win people's heart.. playing blame game won't take us any where 🙏

  • Dil C.
    an hour

    A political party never takes criticism or change their attitude. How come they are still in power?

  • Mg R.
    an hour

    Golmaal

  • Thalapathi R.
    an hour

    I don't know what to say... simply blaming past achievement. and only doing talking past 7 year

