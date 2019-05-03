Kashmir Pandit Returns To A Heartwarming Welcome

Why this Kashmiri Pandit chose to return to his homeland.
Raj P.06/25/2019 00:23
Nice
Zamir B.05/28/2019 09:03
Welcoming Mr mawa with great owner is a slap on those who always blamed kashmiri muslims for that mess. And yes we would like to get those culprits hanged as well.
Ubaid A.05/26/2019 19:00
Welcome, glad 😍 to see my brothers return to their homeland. may peace prevail in valley. Much love and God bless us 🙏🙏.
Omkar K.05/25/2019 08:38
Uncle ko fir se goli mat marna atankwadio
Neeraj H.05/25/2019 06:55
Keep coming back
Abhimanyu S.05/25/2019 04:55
Kashmiri pandit कश्मीर पंडित भाइयों डरो मत हो मोदी आ चुके हैं कश्मीर की उन कुत्तों को जिन्होंने हम पंडित भाइयों की दशा की है उनको कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी इंडियन आर्मी की गोली के आगे कुते की मौत मरेंगे जय हिंद जय भारत जय मोदी
Vipul S.05/24/2019 19:22
Its the responsibility of majority to safeguard their minority and hence when this will be done then only kashmiri pandits can return to kashmir.....
Prajakta P.05/24/2019 10:30
Kyun aya ye Kashmiri Pandits should never leave Kashmir Hamare army ne inko protection Dena chahiye Kashmir militants ke Baap ka hai kya
Neeraj K.05/24/2019 05:21
Good sir welcome to hometowan
Vishal K.05/24/2019 04:47
Modi ki wajah se
Mahendra G.05/23/2019 17:20
अरे कश्मीरी पंडित तो अच्छे हैं वैष्णो माता के मंदिर में जो पंडित है वह कितना क**** है साला धक्का मारता है सबको वहां पर थप्पड़ भी मार देता है चाचा भी मारता है लोगों को कितना गंदा पंडित है वहां का पहले तो उस पंडित को जूते मार कर वहां से निकालो
Shakeel A.05/22/2019 07:00
Hm be chata ha ap kashmir aho Hindu muslim fight stop ho
Abu U.05/22/2019 04:28
Blay lagni yen
Musaib K.05/21/2019 12:08
Kashmiri Muslim pai barosa karna najayiz hai
Hackel M.05/21/2019 07:33
We love him for his return back to his mother land well come to and and all pandits come back in kashmir
Shakir B.05/20/2019 22:26
Kya welcome laga rakha hai ye log bagay kyu thi sikh kyu nhi bagay hat koi zururat nhi hai....
Shah Y.05/20/2019 20:53
Welcome home sir...
Aamir K.05/20/2019 19:01
Hum sub Kashmiri hai Aur Ek hai chahiye koi bi mazhab ho ..............well come ..sir
Rishabh K.05/20/2019 09:59
pakistaniyon ji sajish
Szü T.05/20/2019 08:24
Now that's the real and true humanity😍