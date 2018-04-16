back

Kashmir rape victim's lawyer asks for protection

The lawyer for the family of the Kathua rape victim says she has been threatened for taking up the case.

04/16/2018 12:00 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 2.4k

2103 comments

  • Nandas K.
    05/05/2018 05:00

    Why the media is silent on the rape victim of Karnatak , who was brutally raped by eight people in a mosque continuously for seven days.

  • Anas Q.
    05/04/2018 05:50

    Allah aap ki Hifazat kare

  • Ravjot S.
    04/27/2018 00:12

    Mam be brave Pura India aap ke sath hai🙏🏻

  • Jaishna M.
    04/25/2018 19:59

    hats of to her

  • Semi K.
    04/25/2018 15:40

    I salute you

  • Vivek K.
    04/24/2018 16:41

    Sab chutiya hai

  • Maryam Z.
    04/24/2018 03:42

    salutes

  • Nandini D.
    04/24/2018 01:38

    Sheela Rashid agar itana Dar lagta hai to case chhod do. Ye drama karne ki kya jarurat hai. Congress is using u. And for their benifit they can really kill u. JNU me desh k khilaf harkate ho rahi thi tab apko dar nahi laga? Kanhiya ki dost ko hum bhule nahi . Dramebaj aurat

  • Mohd S.
    04/23/2018 04:15

    All world my appeal do not excusive this case direct mudder

  • Vineet M.
    04/22/2018 13:33

    Maa ki gaand saali pandtyani ki

  • Raheem K.
    04/22/2018 13:25

    Iwill support sister

  • Mas A.
    04/22/2018 11:51

    "Peace Be Upon Your All" Sister, kindly Don't Afraid! "ALMIGHTY ALLAAH Help Us" again I tell you, don't worried about! தைரியமாக உண்மைக்காக போராடுங்கள்! நம்மை படைத்த இறைவன் உண்மையாளர்களுக்கு உதவிபுரிவான்! நிச்சயம்! இறுதி வெற்றி உண்மைக்கே!

  • Rasheed A.
    04/22/2018 09:24

    Truth will not fail for anyone

  • Lubna F.
    04/22/2018 00:57

    So proud of u , God bless u and keep u safe

  • Abdul A.
    04/21/2018 18:14

    We love you ma'am. And you are heroine of lndia. We are proud of you

  • Rezaul H.
    04/21/2018 15:39

    Fight mam.we are with you. Salute.

  • Rezaul H.
    04/21/2018 15:38

    Fight man. We are with you.

  • Ankit S.
    04/21/2018 12:56

    dkho bhai sab apni kismat ajma rahe hain dont be fool

  • Ankit S.
    04/21/2018 12:55

    ek baat bolun hindu and muslim logo ye lawyer wo apni job bhara rahi hai she is not emotional 4 sm1 but dosto kucho socho yar medial family aise hi reh jayegi bhai

  • Salman S.
    04/21/2018 12:15

    Help me my Hindustan Gals