Kashmir’s Youngest Pellet Survivor

This 20-month-old girl, with an injured right eye, has become the face of the pellet gun threat faced by ordinary Kashmiris.
263 comments
Vinay S.06/05/2019 17:35
What here mother doing in restricted area .. Why ..
Samina A.06/04/2019 08:41
I am Kashmiri I heat India
Ankit M.04/19/2019 13:23
What that children was doing in front of military operation?
Ahmed R.03/09/2019 07:59
Shameless and animalistic Indiana even defend this. You have buried ur humanity. How else you would have selected Modi?!
Srinath C.02/25/2019 03:06
Why they are in streets having pakestan flag....that means they are working for pak. And India every right to retaliate.. Innocent only right to ask his rights...
Ujjwal K.02/23/2019 16:32
If yoy are impartial please show the other side of stone pelting injuries of civilians and soldiers .After all they have come for the safety of common man in kashmir . They are also humane beings like others .why are you selectively showing one side of the story???
Gull e.02/22/2019 04:37
Brut india thanks for sharing the real story. Your efforts appreciated.
Akash A.01/23/2019 06:29
Bibi tu kayku gayi bacchi ko leke, faujiyo ko phattar marne? If they hate India, throw them out or kill them all. 🇮🇳
Kundan G.01/16/2019 16:27
What about kashmiri pandits....
Shabnam S.01/13/2019 07:43
Afaq Amin Hurra it's so saddening
Janib A.12/27/2018 14:22
Shame on Indian brutalitys
Mir M.12/24/2018 18:28
Shame to indian state terrorists inhuman beasts
M. K.12/24/2018 16:36
गांड मराने जाता है इनकाउंटर साइट पर पत्थर लेके जो ये हाल होता है
Ajay S.12/24/2018 11:15
this is no Human rights violation in kashmir the deserve it as if they are ordinary citizens then what are these ordinary citizens doing with big stones in their hands while they know army is having crossfire with terrorists
Rahul S.12/24/2018 08:50
फौजी भाई पैलेटगन नही पीतल घुसा दो सालो की छाती मे जो आये देशहित के सामने
Sharik A.12/24/2018 06:50
Allah tallaha ap ko shefa atta karay
Malik A.12/23/2018 16:38
Ya Allah raham
Sheikh A.12/23/2018 16:33
Shame barti kutoo
Sudarshan C.12/23/2018 12:14
Bhai bacho or aurto Ko nahi marna chahiye tha yaar..😣 Lekin waha rehne wale gadar logo Ko maro oh bhi real gun se
Nishant S.12/23/2018 10:28
Kya karoge babu kuch saal pehle kashmiri pandit ke bachho ke ankho me chot nahi lagti unhe mar diya jaata tha....Karma is Brutal...But really feeling bad for you.... Bhagwan Ram tmhari rakhsa kare🙏