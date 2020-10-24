back
Kashmir Times Fights Alleged Government Pressure
"Our job as journalists is to speak out. If we don't preserve that, I think we are not being true to ourselves." After the Kashmir Times offices were sealed allegedly without notice in Srinagar, executive editor Anuradha Bhasin is ready as ever to fight for press freedom.
24/10/2020 5:27 AM
24 comments
Vikram S.25/10/2020 10:40
Attack on India media is Attack on fundamental rights of Indian that someone want to snatch in name of ultranationalism.. Agencies think they r implementing Hypernationalism but in reality they r implementing t manifesto of .... Nd .... Party/organization
Goverdhan K.25/10/2020 02:57
how is she communicating, if govt. restricts media. Can anybody imagine that any govt. has the capability to control media in this age of social media???,😄😄😄😃😃
Zaid R.24/10/2020 18:31
It's shamefull moment for Press trust of india.
Rathindra B.24/10/2020 08:35
Why not gives presentation on Noakhali pogrom executed on October 10 , year 1946 when 10000 Hindus were butchered & countless Hindu ladies were raped . Countless Hindus were forcibly converted to Islam . That was a state sponsored massacre by Jinnah & Suhrabordi & executed by Gholam Sarwar Husseini.
Sumaiya N.24/10/2020 08:31
BJP and Modi ka India, jis mein cows k ilawa koye free nahi especially minorities.
Madhok P.24/10/2020 08:22
Republic has no press freedom but need that!! 😏
Ujjwal C.24/10/2020 08:07
Good job done, next action 1, arrest mehbooba mufti and Farooq Abdullah. Both are antinationals and are trying to roast their ass again in the name of politics.
Aparna B.24/10/2020 08:05
Very good step to remove 370
Jehangir M.24/10/2020 07:44
Lashkar b tumhara hai sardaar b tumhara hai Tum jhoot ko Sach likh do Akbaar b tumhara hai Adalat b tumhari judge b tumhara hai Hum sirf mazloom hai sirf Khoon humara hai
Subodh G.24/10/2020 07:42
Fine
Pranjal S.24/10/2020 07:41
I give you a hack : try to analyse words like alleged, sourced in brut India news you will understand the agenda.. For example, "allegedly without notice"..
Himanshu S.24/10/2020 07:13
Basically she wants the govt to seal her office in proper way so that she will get 2-3years or even more than 3 year. And she is saying in 90s govt was responsible. ..wow OMG 😱 👏👏👏😂😂😂😂😂😂 Actually she is right.. ..govt was responsible for the massacre of Kashmiri pundit.. ..but don't worry this time mullas will be massacre and will be thrown out of India
Nitesh S.24/10/2020 07:06
Brut India what about Republic Media..?
Subodh G.24/10/2020 07:00
Mam with all due respect I say this there must've been a solid reason for your office been sealed. Honestly which Iam not sure of. India is a wonderful country but we indians wouldn't want it to be exploited.
Akim A.24/10/2020 06:56
https://youtu.be/_Fwf45pIAtM
Yang B.24/10/2020 06:56
ALL DEEP STATE INSTITUTIONS OF OUR COUNTRY ARE RUN BY RSS BACKED BJP FACIST AND STALINIST POLITICIAN . HOW LONG WILL THEY SURVIVE??
Farrukh S.24/10/2020 06:37
Not surprised at all...this is how the present regime works arrogant and highhanded...
Syed H.24/10/2020 06:34
वाह मोदीजी वाह
Ashish M.24/10/2020 06:02
She is playing victim card. Nobody in J&K reads her paper.
Arun S.24/10/2020 06:02
Get lost,if geben time all evidences wud be removed !!