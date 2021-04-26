back

Kashmiri Farmer Digs Daily Looking For His Son

Every day, this 56-year-old Kashmiri farmer gets up to dig several hours, desperately searching for his son.

26/04/2021 1:27 PM
  • 207.5K
  • 201

183 comments

  • Chitra T.
    44 minutes

    I just pray he is alive and comes back to his family. 🙏🌺

  • Sagar S.
    an hour

    Allah will definitely help you to find him All are with you And all the best Justice should be given😍

  • Sangeeta K.
    an hour

    Hum bhi bhai ke liye prarthana karte hai ki vo jaldi laut aaye 🙏

  • Rone P.
    3 hours

    Its painful

  • Emtiaze A.
    3 hours

    tit for tat

  • Moutuli G.
    3 hours

    🥺🥺

  • Rabiya K.
    4 hours

    If only India Pakistan and china leaves Kashmir

  • Rabiya K.
    4 hours

    Why army is not helping?

  • Nagina H.
    4 hours

    वहा आए दिन लड़के ग़ायब होते है । छोटे छोटे लड़कों को terrorist बोल कर ग़ायब कर दिया जाता है । सालो से वहा RSS सक्रिया है । Even कश्मीरी पंडितो को भी इन्होंने मार कर भगाया ओर हलात ऐसे पैदा कर देते है जैसे उनके पड़ोसी ने ही यह काम किया हो ।

  • Kainaat G.
    5 hours

    Uncle keep faith in God..he ll definitely Comeback Alive one day..

  • Wilayat R.
    5 hours

    Hope brut India covers the story of ten thousand unmarked graves in kashmir also

  • Ajaz A.
    5 hours

    Indian army killed him for fake propaganda

  • Preet P.
    5 hours

    Many Sikh mothers and Fathers still searching for their sons as they disappeared during Sikh Genocide 1984, many Sikhs were killed in fake encounters during 1984 to 1999

  • Mahira F.
    5 hours

    As long as India is in kashmir we have to suffer once they will leave kashmir will be again heaven on earth may Allah crush india

  • Ravendra D.
    6 hours

    I pray God help this sad father to locate his son's body .bless him

  • Suman O.
    6 hours

    I hope your family will find da closer

  • Kemsaram A.
    6 hours

    Kashmir is an serious issue.. Needs world attention

  • ندیم م.
    6 hours

    Army killed him

  • Jasmin J.
    6 hours

    God blessed ❤❤❤

  • Sanuja S.
    6 hours

    I hope he gets back his son .

