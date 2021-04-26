Kashmiri Farmer Digs Daily Looking For His Son
183 comments
Chitra T.44 minutes
I just pray he is alive and comes back to his family. 🙏🌺
Sagar S.an hour
Allah will definitely help you to find him All are with you And all the best Justice should be given😍
Sangeeta K.an hour
Hum bhi bhai ke liye prarthana karte hai ki vo jaldi laut aaye 🙏
Rone P.3 hours
Its painful
Emtiaze A.3 hours
tit for tat
Moutuli G.3 hours
🥺🥺
Rabiya K.4 hours
If only India Pakistan and china leaves Kashmir
Rabiya K.4 hours
Why army is not helping?
Nagina H.4 hours
वहा आए दिन लड़के ग़ायब होते है । छोटे छोटे लड़कों को terrorist बोल कर ग़ायब कर दिया जाता है । सालो से वहा RSS सक्रिया है । Even कश्मीरी पंडितो को भी इन्होंने मार कर भगाया ओर हलात ऐसे पैदा कर देते है जैसे उनके पड़ोसी ने ही यह काम किया हो ।
Kainaat G.5 hours
Uncle keep faith in God..he ll definitely Comeback Alive one day..
Wilayat R.5 hours
Hope brut India covers the story of ten thousand unmarked graves in kashmir also
Ajaz A.5 hours
Indian army killed him for fake propaganda
Preet P.5 hours
Many Sikh mothers and Fathers still searching for their sons as they disappeared during Sikh Genocide 1984, many Sikhs were killed in fake encounters during 1984 to 1999
Mahira F.5 hours
As long as India is in kashmir we have to suffer once they will leave kashmir will be again heaven on earth may Allah crush india
Ravendra D.6 hours
I pray God help this sad father to locate his son's body .bless him
Suman O.6 hours
I hope your family will find da closer
Kemsaram A.6 hours
Kashmir is an serious issue.. Needs world attention
ندیم م.6 hours
Army killed him
Jasmin J.6 hours
God blessed ❤❤❤
Sanuja S.6 hours
I hope he gets back his son .