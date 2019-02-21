back
Kashmiris Queue Up For Indian Army Placement
Just days after the deadly terror attack on Indian paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama, several thousand Kashmiris lined up to join the Indian Army. 🎖️
02/21/2019 2:03 PMupdated: 02/22/2019 9:51 PM
- 779.1k
- 8.6k
- 363
286 comments
Malik K.03/25/2019 10:57
Plz call me 9858651495 pzl
Malik K.03/25/2019 10:55
Ya barti kha hi
Aman B.03/23/2019 17:53
Basically this is Gujjar people .. idiot people.shame on u...
Bhat I.03/23/2019 17:02
Najayez awlaad
Maahi P.03/23/2019 15:52
Thoo chu lanat
Lone U.03/23/2019 07:38
Gujar ,bakarwal beykya
Angel X.03/23/2019 07:29
Every year 90 lakh students are completing the graduation in India what can they do after the graduation there iz no option to any employment if u they can do any job I think they will never full fill there basic needs how can they full fill there dreams the wrost country in the world iz India the Indian govt.doesn't think to betterment of youth how can they avoid the unemployment
Imran A.03/22/2019 15:14
Gaddar
Talib H.03/22/2019 14:22
Ye to intination nehie hai desh kay dalalo
Mohammdsaleem M.03/22/2019 11:33
Go bak doog
Tahir S.03/21/2019 15:19
Baramuhllah means 12 faces gogger dost
Tariq M.03/21/2019 10:06
behan ki chut
Gulzar A.03/21/2019 02:16
Gujjar chu baim
Ab R.03/20/2019 20:57
H
Karan B.03/20/2019 15:45
Dear kashmiri brothers join army to save your home n country
Sajad A.03/19/2019 17:46
this is a gujer salay kashmir ka nam kharab khaya
Mir M.03/19/2019 08:24
Yaa gujar loog hai
Ahmad B.03/19/2019 07:56
Lanat
Zargar A.03/19/2019 07:22
Tery maa ki choot
Joo P.03/19/2019 01:19
Gogir loog hai