back

Kejriwal Equates India With Nazi Germany

Modi government functioning like Hitler’s Stormtroopers? Arvind Kejriwal made this alarming claim with just weeks to go for the general election. 👀

03/25/2019 2:55 PMupdated: 03/25/2019 4:07 PM
  • 143.2k
  • 707

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

654 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:56

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Abdullha M.
    04/14/2019 08:33

    Where we are going I'm so fear about next generation of this country if modi come back Again in power he Distroye Muslim community plz stop bjp save India

  • Chache D.
    04/14/2019 07:00

    Haramkhori ki nai misaal

  • Sandeep K.
    04/14/2019 06:37

    पहली बार हमने ऐसे अनपढ मुख्यमंत्री देखा है।

  • Sudhir D.
    04/14/2019 04:47

    Jai modi ji jai yogi ji

  • Manish T.
    04/14/2019 04:29

    The difference between hindu n muslim is made by these politicians only....

  • देशभक्त ह.
    04/14/2019 04:09

    भक बे केजरी

  • Shyam L.
    04/14/2019 04:02

    Kejriwal ganda admi hai. Musalmano ke marne par 1 crore deta hai. Hinduo ko IInd grade citizen samajta hai. Girgit hai. Paltoo Ram hai. Down with Kejriwal.

  • Manjeet S.
    04/14/2019 02:54

    Delhi m election lad tera neta banne ka sapna is baar khallash

  • Ravi P.
    04/14/2019 02:08

    ghunghru sheth

  • Viju V.
    04/13/2019 18:13

    Sale kutte shilaaa ki chut chhat ab tu. Teri lugaai ki chut m loda...khujliwaal

  • Pawan K.
    04/13/2019 17:39

    Esha kabhi hindu marta nahi dikhai diya eshe delhi ka okhla fash two ki videos nahi dekhe

  • Padam S.
    04/13/2019 17:00

    Pagal hai ye

  • Satyadeep J.
    04/13/2019 16:30

    They are only for moniorty appeasement has been dividing nation, shame on them, terrorist don't have religion but few miscrient does take personal revenge and they religion is haunted. Shame shame

  • Vikas K.
    04/13/2019 16:04

    Why Brut India promoting Khujli?

  • Nitin B.
    04/13/2019 15:44

    Delhivale honge chutiye jo khujlival ko fokat ke pani bijli ke chakkar me cm bana diya..deshvasi to modiji ka sath denge..

  • Sandeep R.
    04/13/2019 14:55

    Namo again :-)

  • Manjeet S.
    04/13/2019 14:48

    Chord macha aa shor dikkar hai kanjriwal par

  • Abhay S.
    04/13/2019 14:24

    Tu or teri Party k log hi desh ko barbaad kar rahe ha chuchu

  • Ramdev P.
    04/13/2019 14:13

    KejriwalEk Khoj landura Neta hai