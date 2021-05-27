back

Kejriwal Questions Centre's Vaccine Policy

"What if Pakistan attacks us?" As state governments scramble for vaccines, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal used a war analogy to deliver a message to the centre...

27/05/2021 1:57 PM
  • 183.9K
  • 502

458 comments

  • Shamita M.
    5 hours

    IIT also produces jokers, we need some laugh at such depressing times...

  • Akash K.
    6 hours

    you would definitely agree to this

  • Jithu L.
    6 hours

    🔥🔥🔥

  • Uday B.
    6 hours

    If indian states are divided into small countries or union Territories like USSR then they can Rule all by themselves...no central government eating away funds

  • Vikash B.
    6 hours

    Bjp join kr lo aap

  • Vikash B.
    6 hours

    Tumhare bus Ki Baat Nahin Hai Delhi ko Sambhal pana

  • Akhilesh S.
    7 hours

    लेकिन, केजरीवाल जी! आप खुद ही कहते हैं - "दिल्ली के असली मालिक हम हैं।" कोरोना के अनियंत्रित होते ही दिल्ली को केंद्र-सरकार की गोद में डालकर आप कौन सी अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं?😊 आप के इस ढुल मूल चरित्र पर आप को क्या कहा जाय, आप ही बतायें!😊😊

  • Vedant R.
    8 hours

    That’s why there is no defence minister for each state, and that’s why there is health minister for each state. He needs to update himself.

  • शिवांश ब.
    9 hours

    फ्री की वैक्सीन चाहिए ये बोलो, advt कम दे और वैक्सीन खरीद सारे काम मोदी ने ही करने है तो मुख्यमंत्री काहे बने बैठे है ?? खाली करे कुर्सी

  • Khalid M.
    9 hours

    Funniest jokes. Y these ranters name pakistan only when at the time China has taken huge land from India. Behave like leaders not like jokers.

  • Aparna K.
    10 hours

    Agreed

  • Abhinav S.
    13 hours

    Well...what happened to the vaccines sent in Punjab and Rajasthan?

  • Aakash T.
    13 hours

    0.22 Sec : Several State had to discontinue Vaccine for 18- 45. That's funny because West Bengal Hasn't even started the Vaccination yet😂😂

  • Arunava D.
    13 hours

    Kolkata India

  • Arunava D.
    13 hours

    Email [email protected]

  • Arunava D.
    13 hours

    Good morning Respected & Honble Prime minister Good morning From Arunava Dasgupta and family

  • Gaurav D.
    13 hours

    Only talking and doing nothing. Only he know what he does to fool people of Delhi.

  • Hany J.
    14 hours

    Yaar yeh aaj fir aagaya...

  • Os M.
    14 hours

    Why pak? Your own people are doing on the ground first save your self from them then think about other countries 😀

  • Tandin W.
    15 hours

    The best CM of India

