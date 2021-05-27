back
Kejriwal Questions Centre's Vaccine Policy
"What if Pakistan attacks us?" As state governments scramble for vaccines, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal used a war analogy to deliver a message to the centre...
27/05/2021 1:57 PM
- 183.9K
- 6K
- 502
458 comments
Shamita M.5 hours
IIT also produces jokers, we need some laugh at such depressing times...
Akash K.6 hours
you would definitely agree to this
Jithu L.6 hours
🔥🔥🔥
Uday B.6 hours
If indian states are divided into small countries or union Territories like USSR then they can Rule all by themselves...no central government eating away funds
Vikash B.6 hours
Bjp join kr lo aap
Vikash B.6 hours
Tumhare bus Ki Baat Nahin Hai Delhi ko Sambhal pana
Akhilesh S.7 hours
लेकिन, केजरीवाल जी! आप खुद ही कहते हैं - "दिल्ली के असली मालिक हम हैं।" कोरोना के अनियंत्रित होते ही दिल्ली को केंद्र-सरकार की गोद में डालकर आप कौन सी अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं?😊 आप के इस ढुल मूल चरित्र पर आप को क्या कहा जाय, आप ही बतायें!😊😊
Vedant R.8 hours
That’s why there is no defence minister for each state, and that’s why there is health minister for each state. He needs to update himself.
शिवांश ब.9 hours
फ्री की वैक्सीन चाहिए ये बोलो, advt कम दे और वैक्सीन खरीद सारे काम मोदी ने ही करने है तो मुख्यमंत्री काहे बने बैठे है ?? खाली करे कुर्सी
Khalid M.9 hours
Funniest jokes. Y these ranters name pakistan only when at the time China has taken huge land from India. Behave like leaders not like jokers.
Aparna K.10 hours
Agreed
Abhinav S.13 hours
Well...what happened to the vaccines sent in Punjab and Rajasthan?
Aakash T.13 hours
0.22 Sec : Several State had to discontinue Vaccine for 18- 45. That's funny because West Bengal Hasn't even started the Vaccination yet😂😂
Arunava D.13 hours
Arunava D.13 hours
Arunava D.13 hours
Good morning Respected & Honble Prime minister Good morning From Arunava Dasgupta and family
Gaurav D.13 hours
Only talking and doing nothing. Only he know what he does to fool people of Delhi.
Hany J.14 hours
Yaar yeh aaj fir aagaya...
Os M.14 hours
Why pak? Your own people are doing on the ground first save your self from them then think about other countries 😀
Tandin W.15 hours
The best CM of India