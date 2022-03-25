back
Kejriwal's no-holds-barred attack on BJP
"Ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload Kashmir Files on YouTube.” Arvind Kejriwal thundered in the Delhi assembly. Had anyone seen this tirade coming?
25/03/2022 12:07 PMupdated: 25/03/2022 12:10 PM
Shaktirupa D.an hour
Likha h bru India par baat sirf Pakistan aur muslim wale hi krta y page
Tania S.an hour
Brut you are totally anti India. Please stop glorifying Kejriwal..
Ragini S.an hour
😂soo true
Sovan K.2 hours
Kejri 4th. grade dhandabaz lalchi admi. Power ke liye kuchh bhi kor sokta hai. Shaitan Kejri hatao Delhi bachao. Jai Hind...
Brut India6 hours
IAS officer Niyaz Khan had urged the makers of The Kashmir Files to also make a film about the "killings of a large number of Muslims across several states" in India. More here: https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/ias-officer-niyaz-khan-lands-in-legal-trouble-over-post-on-the-kashmir-files-madhya-pradesh-government-to-issue-notice-article-90410680
Vismay C.7 hours
Learn to treat a movie like a movie and people like people... And andhbhakts like andhbhakts 😉
S J.8 hours
Chu... Movie ... Chu pm ki challe
Soofia K.9 hours
Poster wali line is the punch... Bjp ruled state blame game..who will make these bhakt understand.... Dumb....
Sheila J.10 hours
Absolutely right. But people don't like to hear the truth
BM R.10 hours
This con artist is running a pyramid scheme. Only chew tiyas have voted for him. But like all pyramid schemes, he will collapse sooner than later and we will have the last laugh 😂 😂 😂
Gurumayum J.11 hours
Wonderful population of Punjab and delhi who give strength to this senseless creature
Anand V.12 hours
Kejris time is up!!
Rajasekhar Y.12 hours
E kuthe ko bhagana hi
Rakhi P.13 hours
I wonder how he gets elected every time
Kadir H.13 hours
What a Truth....!
सुनील क.13 hours
पागल है भाई कुछ भी बकता है
Chandrima A.14 hours
Kejriwal ko jalan ho rahi mai kyo nahi Paisa bana pa raha Desh Tod k
Ramnath. P.15 hours
The guy who said the entire genocide of Kashmiri pundit a jhooti film, clearly shows who is paid...
Gautam G.16 hours
Gautam G.16 hours
