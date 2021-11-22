back

Kejriwal's Poll Pitch For Auto Drivers In Uttarakhand

"Auto drivers in Delhi consider me their brother". Arvind Kejriwal attempts to get pally with auto and taxi drivers in Uttarakhand ahead of 2022 polls.

22/11/2021 4:57 PM
  • 23.8K
  • 39

37 comments

  • Nilesh P.
    6 hours

    Free electricity strategy worked in Delhi...Now he is applying the same strategy in other states too & may even win...This shows that he is smart enough to trick foolish voters to vote for him...😜😁😂...Earlier voters were happy with 100rs biryani now they are getting free electricity...What else voter wants in his life...😜😂😁

  • Rohan A.
    7 hours

    Autowale ne he pila tha bhari rally me

  • Aanjali A.
    7 hours

    Mujhe Auto lena parega ab😞 Apne CM se baat karne ke liye? 😳

  • Jashpal J.
    11 hours

    Chanel and news both has donkey 😂

  • Sheikh Q.
    11 hours

    Fake Award given to Abinandan Everyone knows what happened on 27 feb Abhinandan and his plane Mig 21 was shot down with a missile from Pakistani JF-17 Thunder ⚡piloted by Wing Commander Muhammad Noman Ali. People captured abhinandan and handed over to Pakistani Armed Forces. Abhinandan was brutally injured and people who captured him beaten him until Pak forces arrived. Pakistan returned Abhinandan as a peace jesture.

  • Reena B.
    12 hours

    Crossing my fingers that people will not repeat their mistake ...

  • Jagdish M.
    13 hours

    The Auto Driver is an aap leader, clearly exposed in dainik bhaskar article. He went in a Auto to his house and left in a SUV..! he he he

  • Rajiv S.
    14 hours

    Direct bribe allowed nhii ha ya wo bi Karr da

  • Harshit N.
    14 hours

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.economictimes.com/news/india/8-years-on-only-5-houses-covered-by-delhi-govts-24x7-water-supply-pilot-project/amp_articleshow/85923883.cms

  • Sunny B.
    14 hours

    Chal jhootha 🤨🤨😡😡

  • Pragnya P.
    15 hours

    Spoilt Delhi absolutely…. The condition of Delhi roads is pathetic. Battery rickshaws have become nuisance. Fake promises.

  • Elon M.
    15 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sunil G.
    16 hours

    Dhogla cm

  • Ashish S.
    17 hours

    महा झूठा महा मक्कार इंसान है ये केजरीवाल

  • Loknath
    18 hours

    World Feku Day

  • Vijay K.
    18 hours

    Good business for Auto manufacturers, they just have to give this kraziwal statement & that's it

  • Abhimanyu B.
    19 hours

    Bhai nahi bhadwa mante h

  • Abhimanyu B.
    19 hours

    Bc itna zhoot

  • Abhimanyu B.
    19 hours

    😁😁😁😁😁😆😆

  • Chirag D.
    21 hours

    Besides the auto drivers… BJP/RSS also considers you their brother 🤣

