back
Kejriwal's Poll Pitch For Auto Drivers In Uttarakhand
"Auto drivers in Delhi consider me their brother". Arvind Kejriwal attempts to get pally with auto and taxi drivers in Uttarakhand ahead of 2022 polls.
22/11/2021 4:57 PM
- 23.8K
- 516
- 39
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
37 comments
Nilesh P.6 hours
Free electricity strategy worked in Delhi...Now he is applying the same strategy in other states too & may even win...This shows that he is smart enough to trick foolish voters to vote for him...😜😁😂...Earlier voters were happy with 100rs biryani now they are getting free electricity...What else voter wants in his life...😜😂😁
Rohan A.7 hours
Autowale ne he pila tha bhari rally me
Aanjali A.7 hours
Mujhe Auto lena parega ab😞 Apne CM se baat karne ke liye? 😳
Jashpal J.11 hours
Chanel and news both has donkey 😂
Sheikh Q.11 hours
Fake Award given to Abinandan Everyone knows what happened on 27 feb Abhinandan and his plane Mig 21 was shot down with a missile from Pakistani JF-17 Thunder ⚡piloted by Wing Commander Muhammad Noman Ali. People captured abhinandan and handed over to Pakistani Armed Forces. Abhinandan was brutally injured and people who captured him beaten him until Pak forces arrived. Pakistan returned Abhinandan as a peace jesture.
Reena B.12 hours
Crossing my fingers that people will not repeat their mistake ...
Jagdish M.13 hours
The Auto Driver is an aap leader, clearly exposed in dainik bhaskar article. He went in a Auto to his house and left in a SUV..! he he he
Rajiv S.14 hours
Direct bribe allowed nhii ha ya wo bi Karr da
Harshit N.14 hours
https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.economictimes.com/news/india/8-years-on-only-5-houses-covered-by-delhi-govts-24x7-water-supply-pilot-project/amp_articleshow/85923883.cms
Sunny B.14 hours
Chal jhootha 🤨🤨😡😡
Pragnya P.15 hours
Spoilt Delhi absolutely…. The condition of Delhi roads is pathetic. Battery rickshaws have become nuisance. Fake promises.
Elon M.15 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sunil G.16 hours
Dhogla cm
Ashish S.17 hours
महा झूठा महा मक्कार इंसान है ये केजरीवाल
Loknath18 hours
World Feku Day
Vijay K.18 hours
Good business for Auto manufacturers, they just have to give this kraziwal statement & that's it
Abhimanyu B.19 hours
Bhai nahi bhadwa mante h
Abhimanyu B.19 hours
Bc itna zhoot
Abhimanyu B.19 hours
😁😁😁😁😁😆😆
Chirag D.21 hours
Besides the auto drivers… BJP/RSS also considers you their brother 🤣