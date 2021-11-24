back

Kejriwal's Surprise Dinner Party

This auto driver from Ludhiana had a rather special dinner guest... 🍽️

24/11/2021 11:49 AM
  • 732.7K
  • 825

764 comments

  • Swalish S.
    7 hours

    hahah

  • Ariyan M.
    9 hours

    Sir dil jettli apne🙏🙏🙏

  • Rashid K.
    12 hours

    This is a real men in politics

  • Karnajit B.
    12 hours

    Maiggay! Ita amra kobe koira sharsi...

  • Swarup U.
    12 hours

    সত্যকার নেতা

  • Sujit K.
    14 hours

    This is the difference between an educated politician and a chaiwala who became politicain

  • Sh S.
    14 hours

    I proud of you sir

  • Abaidullah K.
    16 hours

    Big salute sir

  • Shubhendhu B.
    a day

    This gentle man deserves the prime minister's post who can teaches us the Origin of actual Bharat Gyan. Salute you sir.

  • सम्राट अ.
    a day

    I am bjp supporter but Party k najr se na dekhte hue agr insaniyat dekhi jaye to ….this man has done great job❤️..

  • सम्राट अ.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Johnny N.
    a day

    God bless you CM sir

  • Rangchak T.
    a day

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ethan C.
    a day

    What a scripted action 🤣

  • Karna R.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • UmEr M.
    a day

    India ka naya pm kejriwal ho ga

  • Stokpa S.
    a day

    Really I don't know or care the words against the Mr kejirwalji by the people. But I feel from the depth of heart. He is one of the Best CM. in India. Maybe he is also playing politics but very much less than the others. Jai Bharat.🙏🙏🙏

  • Nand K.
    a day

    Best CM of india🇮🇳

  • Shahabaz H.
    a day

    Super bai

  • SK M.
    a day

    So nice

