Kerala Church, Choir Group Reach Out To Muslims

A church opens its gate to let Muslims perform namaz. A choir group sings Christmas carols wearing skull caps and headscarves. Welcome to the anti-CAA unity in God’s Own Country.

01/15/2020 9:43 AM
408 comments

  • Libin J.
    14 hours

    Only u can see in Kerala

  • Shamnas V.
    14 hours

    This is why Kerala is always the best..

  • Ananthu V.
    15 hours

    Kerala❤

  • Tutu D.
    17 hours

    Salute to kerala

  • TK S.
    17 hours

    Kerela the land of unity and peace. Yogi's Utter pradesh and modi's gujarath were became a land of war by fighting upon religious issues and they became a hell. They have to learn many lessons from kerela, the god's own country. That is why the stupid BJP people don't got any space in kerela and that is why the stupid BJP got space in UP and gujarat.

  • Jezim J.
    18 hours

    Kerala stands strong!! ❤❤ WE need a United India as well !! ❤ 💕

  • Razal K.
    a day

    That is Kerala You Can See Sayyid Munavar Ali Thangal

  • Ch N.
    a day

    Public stunt

  • Duli S.
    a day

    Amen

  • Binod L.
    a day

    It would be more better if Kerala Christians should accept to Convert to Islam.

  • Seyra S.
    a day

    596 smile ...പരിഹാസ ചിരി......

  • Sumith B.
    a day

    🤣🤣😁

  • Abdul N.
    2 days

    This is our kerala

  • Veena H.
    2 days

    When 7Lacs Hindus were thrown out of Kashmir ........where were u all suddenly rose up from the grave and talking about equality..... Shame

  • Aju T.
    2 days

    My Kerala..

  • Bismi M.
    2 days

    Proud be im be an KERALA

  • Basudev R.
    2 days

    Dhong

  • Muhammed S.
    2 days

    Bhakth right now 😢😢

  • Faisal F.
    2 days

    This is Kerala...

  • Kamlesh S.
    2 days

    when Muslim was come in India that time also this tipe of technic use against hindu and they are success to capture tempal and say this is not temple this is masjid... and now agenda is capturing to church by same technique # Secularism