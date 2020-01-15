back
Kerala Church, Choir Group Reach Out To Muslims
A church opens its gate to let Muslims perform namaz. A choir group sings Christmas carols wearing skull caps and headscarves. Welcome to the anti-CAA unity in God’s Own Country.
01/15/2020 9:43 AM
Libin J.14 hours
Only u can see in Kerala
Shamnas V.14 hours
This is why Kerala is always the best..
Ananthu V.15 hours
Kerala❤
Tutu D.17 hours
Salute to kerala
TK S.17 hours
Kerela the land of unity and peace. Yogi's Utter pradesh and modi's gujarath were became a land of war by fighting upon religious issues and they became a hell. They have to learn many lessons from kerela, the god's own country. That is why the stupid BJP people don't got any space in kerela and that is why the stupid BJP got space in UP and gujarat.
Jezim J.18 hours
Kerala stands strong!! ❤❤ WE need a United India as well !! ❤ 💕
Razal K.a day
That is Kerala You Can See Sayyid Munavar Ali Thangal
Ch N.a day
Public stunt
Duli S.a day
Amen
Binod L.a day
It would be more better if Kerala Christians should accept to Convert to Islam.
Seyra S.a day
596 smile ...പരിഹാസ ചിരി......
Sumith B.a day
🤣🤣😁
Abdul N.2 days
This is our kerala
Veena H.2 days
When 7Lacs Hindus were thrown out of Kashmir ........where were u all suddenly rose up from the grave and talking about equality..... Shame
Aju T.2 days
My Kerala..
Bismi M.2 days
Proud be im be an KERALA
Basudev R.2 days
Dhong
Muhammed S.2 days
Bhakth right now 😢😢
Faisal F.2 days
This is Kerala...
Kamlesh S.2 days
when Muslim was come in India that time also this tipe of technic use against hindu and they are success to capture tempal and say this is not temple this is masjid... and now agenda is capturing to church by same technique # Secularism