Kerala Congress Chief’s Insensitive Rape Remark
The Kerala Congress president’s comment on rape survivors sparked outrage in the state. It was not the first time Mullappally Ramachandran was called out for misogyny.
03/11/2020 2:09 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 2:11 PM
32 comments
Jordanna I.2 days
"Avoid rape" - what a simple solution!Why didn't we think of it before?
AK K.2 days
Why are feminist websites not writing articles against him? Just because he is a Congi?
Abhishek J.2 days
this is cong
Dee B.2 days
Good grief don’t think words will help but a bullet might 😜
Smita S.2 days
It's our fault to elect people like this and women in his party to support him.
Robyn T.3 days
He is a NUT!!
Sooraj S.3 days
Kerala needs a leader like balasaheh Thackeray
Shivam M.3 days
Mere ko ye batao ye sale log jb women nhi h to ye esa kyu bolte h ki ladki esa krti wesa krti, are bhai unko jesa feel hota h tmko nhi hota , tm decision kyu lete ho. Let women decide for women because they know women more than men bcz obviously they are women.
Stanu J.3 days
നായിന്റെ മോൻ.😠
Raveendran P.3 days
Your report is rubbish and was aimed to please Modi and his goons.As every body knows that the people arrested in gold scan are all belonging to RSS and Muslim league members.Muraleedharan a central minister is accused if the kingpin of smuggling good through diplomatic channels with the support of foreign ministry and custom officers.Muraleedharan is also involved in a sex scandal of nvoving a PR manager Smitha Menon He took her to Abudhabi and she participated in a diplomatic meeting with the active help if minister On her return she was appointed in a imported party post and her husband is appointed as standing counsel for customs in high court.Even other rss leaders are not happy with him.An enquiry is being done against him by central vigilance of foreign ministry about his antinational activities.
Naresh B.3 days
Edathum valathum ellavarum poyi chathhode
Krishnamurthy K.3 days
Because this remark is from a congress man n the entire media n press r pro congress n anti establishment this heinous remark is not flashed r court marshalled in TVs n silently allowed unnoticed by the national media.
Avichal A.3 days
congress is lead by women by the way
Shijoy M.3 days
മുടി കറുപ്പിച്ചപ്പോൾ ബ്രയിൻ കൂടി കറുപ്പിച്ചുവച്ച മുതുമൈരൻ!
Laxmi M.3 days
Wat nonsense is he speaking to ⁰😡
KP A.3 days
She forget to talk palathayi sex cases from Rss/Bjp worker school master padmanabhan, Minister support to Rss/bjp worker she hide palathayi sex cases
Molly M.3 days
Is he for real? Does he know anything about life at all! What a nuthead! Does not know the basics of life! So ignorant!
Gautam A.3 days
Bastard
Vipin B.4 days
What else you can expect from congress party leaders ......it’s shame for nation to have such leaders in parliament who cannot respect women 🤬
GlitterTomy4 days
Bad congress party