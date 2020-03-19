back

Kerala Cops Dance Out Hand-Wash Lesson

Hands up, now clean them! These Kerala cops put on their dancing shoes for a “novel” cause.🕺

03/19/2020 4:57 PM
37 comments

  • Yitzkhak J.
    14 hours

    They look so adorable n cute. I would follow their every steps gladly more than any other who forces me to do things just for displaying their power.

  • Pratima R.
    14 hours

    What makes you laugh🙄...Like really Get serious and Appreciate their efforts...😑😑😑

  • Subhash T.
    3 days

    proud Kerala

  • Shweta G.
    3 days

    Sweet

  • Afzal K.
    5 days

    Good work

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Kerala is India's second worst-hit state and has now announced a Rs 20,000 crore package to fight the spread of the virus: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kerala-government-announces-rs-20-000-crore-package-to-tackle-coronavirus-outbreak/story-KzGvehTH4HXjhnkTBLU49M.html

  • Sunny D.
    5 days

    Kerala govt. Certainly knows how cops can be utilized in best possible manner 😌. Kudos

  • Tina S.
    5 days

    😆

  • Munna R.
    5 days

    great

  • Balvindar H.
    5 days

    Thank You

  • Prasanna H.
    5 days

    Waoooo. I didn't expect . Agar waoo modi government karti toh , Saab galiya dekhar jate 😁

  • Chaitanya U.
    5 days

    dance is dope 💯.

  • Mahesh D.
    5 days

    एकदम मजेदार.....

  • Ameer A.
    5 days

    Will be more good if you keep the tribal music track

  • Ishika P.
    5 days

  • Ali A.
    5 days

    ഇതൊക്കെ എന്ത്

  • Ramsheela A.
    5 days

    Kerala♥️

  • A-RasHi M.
    5 days

    Other side go corona go 😆😆

  • Anish P.
    5 days

    👍

  • Umesh B.
    5 days

    these r second chinese in india... 😛😛😛