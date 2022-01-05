back

Kerala Cops Force Swedish Man To Waste Booze

He bought a few bottles of alcohol to ring in the new year, but this Swedish man got a taste of hell in God's Own Country instead.

05/01/2022 12:45 PM
  • 303.6K
  • 455

441 comments

  • Shailendra G.
    3 hours

    Think that policeman was drunk

  • Vikas D.
    4 hours

    Police in seek of money

  • Rinkhui R.
    5 hours

    This is Indian government. Waiting for chai money bribe..if u hand them some money they will let u go even if the civilian was wrong

  • Ranjit T.
    8 hours

    It's simple cops want money

  • Harshit S.
    10 hours

    People just showing sympathy with Swedish guy why? If you go to sweedan their police will also treat you same.

  • Subhajit R.
    10 hours

    Kerala a bullshet state runs by shty government n cops are worst.

  • Arene D.
    11 hours

    So many amazing news coming out of God's own country. Seems the facade of beauty is getting lifted now

  • Ma G.
    12 hours

    Pig

  • Shehbaz
    12 hours

    Should have put 100rs( 2$ USD ) in those pocket of such cops. And you good to go. Sad that foreigners dont know in india you MUST feed/bribe cops for any issue.

  • Parneet A.
    15 hours

    Most Literate state hai bhai...

  • R K.
    16 hours

    He should offer them, they would be happy.

  • Vedant J.
    17 hours

    Kerala ppl over smart !!

  • Nikunj N.
    17 hours

    fox, wolves, beggers with guns, Certified thieves of the so called system

  • Kunal N.
    a day

    Stupid Policemen !

  • Aiborlang A.
    a day

    Wtf is wrong with Kerala Police?

  • Vicky D.
    a day

    This is outright outrageous...all these ruthless cops must be booked for such a cheap act.

  • Salman A.
    a day

    They were trying to established bribe..but failed

  • Vinod K.
    a day

    A holes were not paid😡

  • Abhay R.
    a day

    And they still fail to stop the growing rate of terrorists in the state

  • Harper K.
    a day

    Shame on you racist Indian police

