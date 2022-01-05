back
Kerala Cops Force Swedish Man To Waste Booze
He bought a few bottles of alcohol to ring in the new year, but this Swedish man got a taste of hell in God's Own Country instead.
05/01/2022 12:45 PM
- 303.6K
- 3K
- 455
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
441 comments
Shailendra G.3 hours
Think that policeman was drunk
Vikas D.4 hours
Police in seek of money
Rinkhui R.5 hours
This is Indian government. Waiting for chai money bribe..if u hand them some money they will let u go even if the civilian was wrong
Ranjit T.8 hours
It's simple cops want money
Harshit S.10 hours
People just showing sympathy with Swedish guy why? If you go to sweedan their police will also treat you same.
Subhajit R.10 hours
Kerala a bullshet state runs by shty government n cops are worst.
Arene D.11 hours
So many amazing news coming out of God's own country. Seems the facade of beauty is getting lifted now
Ma G.12 hours
Pig
Shehbaz12 hours
Should have put 100rs( 2$ USD ) in those pocket of such cops. And you good to go. Sad that foreigners dont know in india you MUST feed/bribe cops for any issue.
Parneet A.15 hours
Most Literate state hai bhai...
R K.16 hours
He should offer them, they would be happy.
Vedant J.17 hours
Kerala ppl over smart !!
Nikunj N.17 hours
fox, wolves, beggers with guns, Certified thieves of the so called system
Kunal N.a day
Stupid Policemen !
Aiborlang A.a day
Wtf is wrong with Kerala Police?
Vicky D.a day
This is outright outrageous...all these ruthless cops must be booked for such a cheap act.
Salman A.a day
They were trying to established bribe..but failed
Vinod K.a day
A holes were not paid😡
Abhay R.a day
And they still fail to stop the growing rate of terrorists in the state
Harper K.a day
Shame on you racist Indian police