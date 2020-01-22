Kerala Couple Celebrates 83rd Marriage Anniversary

Happily Ever After is real! Married for 83 years, this Kerala couple is living proof.
362 comments
Sakil V.10 hours
I love you allah aapko aur aapki mohobbat ko salamat rakhe...
Jagdish P.11 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
S K.12 hours
Very cute couple
Lipi D.17 hours
wow
Bal Y.a day
सच्चे जीवन साथी
Sunil T.a day
सुनीलतिवारीइटावादेखकरमनखुशहोगया
Dennis F.a day
God bless you and your family
Harish G.a day
Long live ❤️
Subhashree G.a day
🤗🤗🤗😘😘
Renu R.a day
Lovely couple
Mangilal P.a day
Happy anniversary
Sasmita P.a day
ଭଗବାନ ଭରସା
Manjunath M.2 days
Spar
Nitesh S.2 days
Nice
Shini B.2 days
God bless you
Alan K.2 days
Proud to be a keralite
Sima H.2 days
God blessed
Jobin M.2 days
ആ ചിരിയിലുണ്ട് അവരുടെ പ്രണയം
Lal B.2 days
Congratulation of this couple
Aishwarya P.2 days
goals