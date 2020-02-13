Kerala Filth Shocks Foreign Tourist

A tourist in Kerala was appalled when he saw this in the otherwise picturesque Wayanad. He posted his emotional outburst on TikTok.
Saneto F.6 hours
Ths is nothg sir cum to Goa
Dheeraj D.6 hours
Let's make sure ATLEAST those who are all embarrassed seeing this video do not litter any place..,be it a tourist spot or otherwise 😊
M Z.6 hours
It’s trash in the minds not just there..
Siva P.7 hours
Welcome to INDIA
Yaseen N.7 hours
Lavde india hy ya rap hote hy middle market me murder bi Tu kya lavda bolra
Venkat G.8 hours
Cleanliness of the public places must be introduced as a part of the school curriculum and heavy punishment should be imposed on those who litter public places.
Jordan B.8 hours
Welcome to India bud 🙏🏻 unfortunately people have balls instead of brains in head down there including the ruling party 😂 someday they get educated and be humans. If maintained well India has lot to offer.
S S.9 hours
You will See in India only
Siva R.10 hours
As a serious fan of Kerala I just feel very bad.
Siva R.10 hours
Words donot comprehend my feeling on seeing this video!!!! A simple common sense to follow....
Irshad R.10 hours
South Asian people are mentally backward
Sagar D.10 hours
Shame on us
Kkabeer S.11 hours
Wait what did he just... God's own country? Yep.. Holly country of Un-holly countrymen. No offence...
Gurpreet S.13 hours
Mea kabhi bhi kachra ese nahi fenkta mea ikhta karkea dustbin mea dalta hu kyunki agar hum khudh kuch nahi karenge tho humea bhi huk nahi hea kisi aur ko bolnea ka
Ashar K.13 hours
isko smjhana padega
Alisha G.16 hours
It’s the people not the government . We need to learn and behave .
Krishna C.16 hours
Welcome to Indian attitude ...💩💩💩
Awanish G.16 hours
If i remember, Who's the MP from Wayanad??🧐 Who committed himself saying.. we'll progress together as a nation??🙄
Sandipa L.17 hours
It makes me mad when I see people think nothing of throwing their rubbish everywhere and anywhere simly because they don't care. As long as their homes are clean, to hell with the environment. To those people, change your ways. Surely in this day and age, all it tells me is that you are purely selfish and stupid.
Kamal L.17 hours
We are responsible for this .... but we calim Gov't, noo dear we have to be stop this ....