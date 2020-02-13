back

Kerala Filth Shocks Foreign Tourist

A tourist in Kerala was appalled when he saw this in the otherwise picturesque Wayanad. He posted his emotional outburst on TikTok.

02/13/2020 4:57 AM
  • 112.5k
  • 258

Changing India

  1. Kerala Filth Shocks Foreign Tourist

  2. A Timeline Of India’s Anti-CAA Protests

  3. Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

  4. Fit And Fabulous, Meet Kiran Dembla

  5. The Anti-NRC Protester Who Went To An Amit Shah Rally

  6. Nirbhaya Hangings Postponed Again, Asha Devi Breaks Down

228 comments

  • Saneto F.
    6 hours

    Ths is nothg sir cum to Goa

  • Dheeraj D.
    6 hours

    Let's make sure ATLEAST those who are all embarrassed seeing this video do not litter any place..,be it a tourist spot or otherwise 😊

  • M Z.
    6 hours

    It’s trash in the minds not just there..

  • Siva P.
    7 hours

    Welcome to INDIA

  • Yaseen N.
    7 hours

    Lavde india hy ya rap hote hy middle market me murder bi Tu kya lavda bolra

  • Venkat G.
    8 hours

    Cleanliness of the public places must be introduced as a part of the school curriculum and heavy punishment should be imposed on those who litter public places.

  • Jordan B.
    8 hours

    Welcome to India bud 🙏🏻 unfortunately people have balls instead of brains in head down there including the ruling party 😂 someday they get educated and be humans. If maintained well India has lot to offer.

  • S S.
    9 hours

    You will See in India only

  • Siva R.
    10 hours

    As a serious fan of Kerala I just feel very bad.

  • Siva R.
    10 hours

    Words donot comprehend my feeling on seeing this video!!!! A simple common sense to follow....

  • Irshad R.
    10 hours

    South Asian people are mentally backward

  • Sagar D.
    10 hours

    Shame on us

  • Kkabeer S.
    11 hours

    Wait what did he just... God's own country? Yep.. Holly country of Un-holly countrymen. No offence...

  • Gurpreet S.
    13 hours

    Mea kabhi bhi kachra ese nahi fenkta mea ikhta karkea dustbin mea dalta hu kyunki agar hum khudh kuch nahi karenge tho humea bhi huk nahi hea kisi aur ko bolnea ka

  • Ashar K.
    13 hours

    isko smjhana padega

  • Alisha G.
    16 hours

    It’s the people not the government . We need to learn and behave .

  • Krishna C.
    16 hours

    Welcome to Indian attitude ...💩💩💩

  • Awanish G.
    16 hours

    If i remember, Who's the MP from Wayanad??🧐 Who committed himself saying.. we'll progress together as a nation??🙄

  • Sandipa L.
    17 hours

    It makes me mad when I see people think nothing of throwing their rubbish everywhere and anywhere simly because they don't care. As long as their homes are clean, to hell with the environment. To those people, change your ways. Surely in this day and age, all it tells me is that you are purely selfish and stupid.

  • Kamal L.
    17 hours

    We are responsible for this .... but we calim Gov't, noo dear we have to be stop this ....