back

Kerala Woman With NO Hands Drives Car

She’s got no arms. But she’s at the driver’s seat and speeding ahead. 🚗

03/22/2020 12:57 PM
  • 119.7k
  • 70

And even more

  1. 1:20

    Kerala Woman With NO Hands Drives Car

  2. 3:11

    Comforting Advice To 4-Year-Old Goes Globally Viral

  3. 3:03

    Get To Know Postpartum Depression

  4. 1:24

    Karnataka Labourer Faster Than Usain Bolt?

  5. 5:14

    Fit And Fabulous, Meet Kiran Dembla

  6. 3:10

    Meet Chhapaak’s Real-Life Hero, Laxmi Agarwal

60 comments

  • Arti K.
    an hour

    Whoa! Incredible!

  • Kanchan B.
    4 hours

    God bless you always be happy

  • Tapani S.
    7 hours

    She is really a phenomenal personality. Although she masters almost everythin without hands would it not be time to one of the multitude of Indian bright minded inventors to create for her high-tech arm/hand prosthetics?

  • Prasad K.
    7 hours

    Great.. Feeling proud for her power.

  • Madhu P.
    12 hours

    Custom automatic transmission car would be helpful for her

  • Sanjay S.
    13 hours

    Good job

  • Sanjay S.
    13 hours

    We proud of Indian women

  • Anurag C.
    14 hours

    Great human..Big salute to the girl👍

  • Antonette B.
    18 hours

    Am proud of people like u who dont give up

  • Ramesh R.
    20 hours

    Amazing! Here we are complaining how life is unfair to us

  • Rohan N.
    a day

    Respect...

  • Arif T.
    a day

    Strong Woman! All the best

  • Abhimanyu S.
    a day

    Toh mat chlao ghar par raho yr

  • Nitin P.
    a day

    Salute

  • Abhijeet K.
    a day

    Just Walking on foot is an underestimation 🤔

  • Jayshree B.
    a day

    w0w

  • Jigmey T.
    a day

    😂

  • Aadil M.
    a day

    God bless

  • Nisha J.
    a day

    Great

  • Monalisa G.
    a day

    Share korlam... 🙏💐❤... Kurnish.