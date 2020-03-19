Khalsa Aid Brings Cheer To Delhi Riots Epicentre
Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home
Coronavirus Spurs Xenophobia
Woman Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Dog
This Scary Monster Helps Sick Children
How The World Reacted To Jammu & Kashmir’s New Status
*Future Brut India News Alert*: Covid-19 cases explode in India after Government refuses to provide Face masks and sanitizers to Muslims huddled in hundreds to protest new citizenship law
—————-
Shaheen Bagh - looks like this defiance of not moving inspite of the Covid19 virus is a form of biological terrorism against the city/country. How should the government deal with this new form of intimidation ?
40 crore hai govt ke paas vidhayak khareedne ko
Are they doing it now? Please ask them to not do such community work now and put their family and others at risk ... seriously!
They r really a very motivated helping hands...
😍 dream will be established one day
Hats off to khalsa group. 🙏🏻🙏🏻.wahe guru ji khalsa wahe guru ji fateh
Adei! Innum evlo nalaikuda ithaiye pottu savadipinga nonsense boys! Pothum da sami mudila!
May God bless them🙏
Please focus on the testing of Corona virus infected people, we need that badly, kindly raise awareness about the same as is followed by so many people who don't believe in following the guidelines of the government.
Amit Shah is the orchestrator of these violent rights.... I guess he is trying to equalise the record of 2002 riots done under Modi. To apply for cabinet position in Bjp one has to be a rioter, rapist, hate mongerer etc etc..
They need to be rehabilitated
May god bless those who help mankind
12 comments
Priyadarshan S.5 hours
*Future Brut India News Alert*: Covid-19 cases explode in India after Government refuses to provide Face masks and sanitizers to Muslims huddled in hundreds to protest new citizenship law —————- Shaheen Bagh - looks like this defiance of not moving inspite of the Covid19 virus is a form of biological terrorism against the city/country. How should the government deal with this new form of intimidation ?
Rukhsana S.6 hours
40 crore hai govt ke paas vidhayak khareedne ko
Aparna K.7 hours
Are they doing it now? Please ask them to not do such community work now and put their family and others at risk ... seriously!
Asif R.8 hours
They r really a very motivated helping hands...
Prathiush8 hours
😍 dream will be established one day
Navya B.9 hours
Hats off to khalsa group. 🙏🏻🙏🏻.wahe guru ji khalsa wahe guru ji fateh
Elayaraja D.12 hours
Adei! Innum evlo nalaikuda ithaiye pottu savadipinga nonsense boys! Pothum da sami mudila!
Prince E.12 hours
May God bless them🙏
V B.12 hours
Please focus on the testing of Corona virus infected people, we need that badly, kindly raise awareness about the same as is followed by so many people who don't believe in following the guidelines of the government.
Amit T.12 hours
Amit Shah is the orchestrator of these violent rights.... I guess he is trying to equalise the record of 2002 riots done under Modi. To apply for cabinet position in Bjp one has to be a rioter, rapist, hate mongerer etc etc..
Rabiya K.13 hours
They need to be rehabilitated
Rabiya K.13 hours
May god bless those who help mankind