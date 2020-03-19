back

Khalsa Aid Brings Cheer To Delhi Riots Epicentre

These Khalsa Aid volunteers are helping rebuild lives in Delhi’s worst riot-hit areas.

03/19/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 03/19/2020 3:50 PM
12 comments

  • Priyadarshan S.
    5 hours

    *Future Brut India News Alert*: Covid-19 cases explode in India after Government refuses to provide Face masks and sanitizers to Muslims huddled in hundreds to protest new citizenship law —————- Shaheen Bagh - looks like this defiance of not moving inspite of the Covid19 virus is a form of biological terrorism against the city/country. How should the government deal with this new form of intimidation ?

  • Rukhsana S.
    6 hours

    40 crore hai govt ke paas vidhayak khareedne ko

  • Aparna K.
    7 hours

    Are they doing it now? Please ask them to not do such community work now and put their family and others at risk ... seriously!

  • Asif R.
    8 hours

    They r really a very motivated helping hands...

  • Prathiush
    8 hours

    😍 dream will be established one day

  • Navya B.
    9 hours

    Hats off to khalsa group. 🙏🏻🙏🏻.wahe guru ji khalsa wahe guru ji fateh

  • Elayaraja D.
    12 hours

    Adei! Innum evlo nalaikuda ithaiye pottu savadipinga nonsense boys! Pothum da sami mudila!

  • Prince E.
    12 hours

    May God bless them🙏

  • V B.
    12 hours

    Please focus on the testing of Corona virus infected people, we need that badly, kindly raise awareness about the same as is followed by so many people who don't believe in following the guidelines of the government.

  • Amit T.
    12 hours

    Amit Shah is the orchestrator of these violent rights.... I guess he is trying to equalise the record of 2002 riots done under Modi. To apply for cabinet position in Bjp one has to be a rioter, rapist, hate mongerer etc etc..

  • Rabiya K.
    13 hours

    They need to be rehabilitated

  • Rabiya K.
    13 hours

    May god bless those who help mankind