Khalsa Aid Waters Drought-Hit Nashik Villages

10,000 litres of water every day. If this volunteer group was not active in Nashik, thousands of drought-affected villagers would go thirsty.
Subham R.07/01/2019 04:14
Goga G.06/29/2019 16:09
Shahzad R.06/29/2019 11:27
Jitendra K.06/29/2019 05:04
Md J.06/25/2019 04:10
Mdsokat A.06/22/2019 14:47
Jaswant D.06/20/2019 15:56
Subrat M.06/19/2019 12:04
Sajid C.06/16/2019 07:07
Mukesh K.06/13/2019 10:23
Anil R.06/11/2019 12:35
Anurag S.06/09/2019 04:32
If we will do wrong with nature then we have to face. This is universal truth. No one can change but we all have to learn for this event and we should improve us.
Sahil K.06/08/2019 02:51
Sachin W.06/05/2019 15:48
Chetan V.06/05/2019 12:15
this is in Tamil Nadu. Please rectify
Jobanpreet S.06/04/2019 16:23
Nikhil P.06/04/2019 13:24
Gr8 job but it would not have happened if 70000 crores allotted for dam construction wouldn't had been eaten up by mr ajit pawar. Big scammers.
Asha S.06/04/2019 13:01
Jeena B.06/04/2019 08:14
Renu G.06/04/2019 07:37
